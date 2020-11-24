Fun / Weird News
Thanksgiving

Zoom Eliminates Meeting Time Limit For Thanksgiving (Now You Need a Real Good Excuse to Hang Up on Your Family)

by Mandatory Editors

Just when you thought it was safe to Zoom with your family over Thanksgiving…the tech gods had to intervene and ruin everything. In a feature upgrade nobody asked for, the video conferencing service is eliminating its 40-minute meeting limit from midnight EST on Nov. 26 to 6 a.m. EST on Nov. 27.

This is terrible news for anyone (read: most people) who don’t actually like their families that much and were grateful that they didn’t have to spend much time with them this year. Now, their momentary relief that they could cite technical difficulties and drop off the face of the Earth (or just the internet) after 30 minutes of polite chit-chat has been replaced with dread that their family will drag out the annual binge-eating festivities all day and into the wee hours of the morning.

More family face time is not a good thing! Especially after an election like we just had! This means hours upon hours of political debate, your grandpa sharing graphic details about his bathroom break, non-stop wails from your sister’s newborn in the background, and incessant questions about your relationship status and dead-end job from your well-meaning (but nosy) aunt.

Zoom, if you really want to do us a favor (and you should, to make up for this technological travesty), how about you crash yourself on Dec. 24 and 25? Time away from the family is all we really want for Christmas.

In the meantime, start planning your Thanksgiving “It’s been great; gotta go!” excuses now.

