Generation Dry: Young People More Likely to Abstain From Alcohol, Study Says Sex and Confidence Are Out, Too

At a time when most of us could use a drink (or several) just to cope with reality, young people are saying “no” more often to alcohol. Hard to believe, but true.

A new study shows that between 2002 and 2018, the number of American adults abstaining from alcohol has increased. For college kids, 22 percent claimed to be teetotalers, up from 20 percent in 2002. For non-college-goers, the rise was even more profound: 30 percent reported staying on the wagon, up from 24% in 2002.

Alcohol abuse was also down by around 50 percent for both groups. Binge-drinking among UK youth has also dropped dramatically, from 27 to 18 percent. We can only imagine how the lack of social lubrication is affecting young people’s confidence levels — and sex lives.

Why the sudden sobriety? Researchers aren’t sure, but they suggest it could be due to the number of Gen Zers living with their parents as well as alcohol prevention and intervention programs aimed at college students.

But before you go patting your pals on the back for being Generation Dry, consider this: use of marijuana among both college students and non-college-educated youth is on the rise (31 percent and 30 percent confess to smoking pot, respectively) and prescription drug abuse has also increased among people in their late teens and 20s.

So maybe Gen Zers are saints after all. They simply prefer a different kind of chemically-induced escape.

What are you going to damage today, kids? Your lungs, your brain, or your liver? Pick your poison wisely.

Cover Photo: turk_stock_photographer (Getty Images)

Personality decoder: What Your Favorite Social Media Platform Says About You

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Men’s Beards May Have Evolved to Sustain Punches to the Head, Random Study Suggests Scientists Are Running Out of Things to Study For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: max-kegfire (Getty Images)

2/12 Louisiana Man Puts the ‘Ass’ in Bass Pro Shop by Swimming in Fish Tank For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Niklas Jourdan / EyeEm (Getty Images)



3/12 San Jose Police Fire Rubber Bullets at Their Own Trainer, Rupturing His Testicle (That’s Nuts) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MediaNews Group/The Mercury News via Getty Images / Contributor (Getty Images)

4/12 Apple Delays iPhone 12 Release, Consumers Expected to Just Use Phone They’ve Had a Whole Year Already For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Adam Kuylenstierna / EyeEm (Getty Images)



5/12 Ivanka Trump Tells Unemployed Americans to ‘Find Something New,’ Which Is Precisely What We Wish Her Whole Family Would Do For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)

6/12 Dumb as Rocks: Kanye West Photoshops His Face Onto Mount Rushmore For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @kanyewest (Twitter)



7/12 The Internet Had Its Phallic Way With Ivanka Trump Modeling Goya Beans, Hilarious Tweets Ensued For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: @SsnarkIsMyGame (Twitter)

8/12 Rudy Giuliani Calls NYPD After Being Pranked by Sacha Baron Cohen, Can Only Take a Joke if it Becomes President For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Hollywood Reporter, via Getty Images



9/12 Badass Mother Who Wore Face Mask Through 38-Hour Labor Says ‘If I Can, So Can You’ For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Jai Kershner

10/12 Aww Nuts: Squirrel in Colorado Tests Positive for Bubonic Plague Because 2020 For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Picture Alliance via Getty Images



11/12 Meanwhile in Florida…Woman Sues for Paternity Test on Goats (But Not for the Reason You Think) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SOPA Images via Getty Images

12/12 Trump’s Terrorist Theory of 75-Year-Old Man Shoved by Police Exhibits New Expert Level of Sociopathic Thinking For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Pool, Getty Images

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.