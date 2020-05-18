Mandatory Follow-up Story: Kansas Man Who Wanted to Sword Fight Ex-Wife Deemed ‘Not Crazy’ by Doctor, May Need Second Opinion

We recently shared a story about a vengeful man looking for retribution from his ex-wife and her lawyer. But this man was not seeking money. He was out for blood. Instead of taking his wife to court, David Ostrom wanted a “trial by combat.” Essentially, he wanted to sword fight his wife, in order to “rend her soul.” Crazy, right?

Well, he’s not — at least according to a psychological evaluation that an Iowa judge ordered Ostrom to take. The judge also temporarily suspended his custodial rights until the results came back. They did, and noted that Ostrom is not crazy, but instead has “adjustment disorder with mixed emotional features.”

“It essentially says I’m not crazy, I just don’t like being denied access to my children,” Ostrom told the Des Moines Register.

It makes sense. Nobody likes being denied access to their children. But, most people let the courts make decisions like those. Most people don’t attempt to legally sword fight their wife and her lawyer. Most people, however, are not David Ostrom. Once his psychological results came back, Ostrom filed a motion asking for time with his children, as well as reimbursement for his legal fees and the psych eval. He also filed a motion for the court to order psych tests for his ex-wife and her lawyer, because vengeance knows no limits. Hell may hath no fury like a woman scorned, but Ostrom is pretty bad as well. His test may have revealed that he’s not crazy, but we think he may need a second opinion.

