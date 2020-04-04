Fun / Culture / Entertainment / Weird News
Tiger King

‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic Hospitalized For Coronavirus, Anything For a Sequel

by Nick Perkins

In the midst of national turmoil, it has not been sports, religion or the MyPillow guy that has united the nation and captured our collective attention. No, it is Joe Exotic, the proverbial Tiger King, that has both brought us together and torn us apart. Unfortunately (depending on your perspective), we have sad news to report.

According to Mr. Exotic’s fourth husband, as well as television station KFDX, rumors are running rampant that Exotic (whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage) has tested positive for COVID-19. Exotic is currently serving a 22-year prison sentence for 17 counts of animal abuse and two counts of murder for hire. It is at a Texas prison that Joe Exotic may have contracted the coronavirus. The TV station’s website initially reported that Exotic had, in fact, tested positive for the virus. They later retracted the report, stating only that he had been quarantined after multiple other inmates had tested positive.

Exotic recently rose to prominence because of the Netflix docuseries Tiger King, which told a completely unbelievable tale involving liars and tigers and beer (oh my). Without giving too much away, the series ended with Exotic going to jail for a long, long time. We don’t wish ill health on anybody, so here’s hoping that Exotic makes a full recovery. If he doesn’t, then it was probably the fault of “that bitch,” Carole Baskin.

