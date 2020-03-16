Fun / Weird News
Arcade Owner Stocks Claw Machine With Coronavirus Preparedness Products

by Mandatory Editors

It’s all fun and games until someone gets coronavirus. But just because we’re in the midst of a global pandemic doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun, right? That’s the attitude of U.K. arcade owner Rob Braddick. He took the popular claw machine at Braddick’s Holiday Park in Southwest England, removed all the Frozen 2 and Peter Rabbit plush toys and prizes, then replaced them with COVID-19 preparedness products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Since these products are near impossible to get in stores (and will cost you an arm and a leg to buy online from a third-party seller), this just might be the best way to stock up for your coronavirus quarantine.

At only 65 cents a try for the TP and $1.30 for the hand sanitizer, even if it takes you 10 attempts to win, you’ll still be spending less than the average American consumer for these in-demand items. Now if only the claw machine contained a COVID-19 cure or a vaccine…then we’d really be willing to put our money where our mouth (make that DIY face mask) is.

