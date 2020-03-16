Arcade Owner Stocks Claw Machine With Coronavirus Preparedness Products

It’s all fun and games until someone gets coronavirus. But just because we’re in the midst of a global pandemic doesn’t mean we can’t have a little fun, right? That’s the attitude of U.K. arcade owner Rob Braddick. He took the popular claw machine at Braddick’s Holiday Park in Southwest England, removed all the Frozen 2 and Peter Rabbit plush toys and prizes, then replaced them with COVID-19 preparedness products like toilet paper and hand sanitizer. Since these products are near impossible to get in stores (and will cost you an arm and a leg to buy online from a third-party seller), this just might be the best way to stock up for your coronavirus quarantine.

At only 65 cents a try for the TP and $1.30 for the hand sanitizer, even if it takes you 10 attempts to win, you’ll still be spending less than the average American consumer for these in-demand items. Now if only the claw machine contained a COVID-19 cure or a vaccine…then we’d really be willing to put our money where our mouth (make that DIY face mask) is.

Cover Photo: miodrag ignjatovic (Getty Images)

