Mandatory Funniest Tweets to Wrap Up the Week 2-21-2020

It’s Friday, but more importantly, it’s time for our funniest tweets to celebrate surviving another week of this madness. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, you missed Elizabeth Warren handing Bloomberg his balls, Trump getting upset Korea is winning our Oscars, Russians getting the early-bird start on hacking our primaries and Jeffrey Epstein definitely not killing himself. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video to make it all better! Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter or our name isn’t @Mandatory.