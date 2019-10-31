LeBron James, Millionaire, Says Family Still Displaced by California Wildfires, Worrying Fans
LeBron James, a basketball player millionaire, recently shared that he and his family were displaced because of the wildfires burning across California. They ordered to evacuate their home and ended up driving to several hotels until they found one that could accommodate them. (Why he didn’t just helicopter out of the area, we don’t know.) But we can’t be too annoyed with the Lakers star because he arranged for a taco truck to provide lunch to first responders at their base camp and was quick to praise them. “It definitely takes a lot of bravery, a lot of commitment, a lot of sacrifice in any job that you take, but when you’re at the risk of your life any time you’re called upon, it’s a different type of mind state that you have to be in. So it definitely doesn’t go without notice and without appreciation,” he said. Maybe King James isn’t such a bad dude after all.
Cover Photo: Sean M. Haffey (Getty Images)
The king’s court: LeBron James Drills Full-Court Shot With Uncomfortable Ease
You can make a difference: The Best Ways You Can Send Help for California Fire Disaster Relief
