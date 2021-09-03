Meanwhile in Los Angeles: Woman Recreates Nicole Kidman’s Iconic Divorce Photo to Celebrate Newly Single Status

It’s always a bummer when a marriage doesn’t last, but sometimes, divorce is actually cause for celebration. One woman in Los Angeles is using her newfound single status as a reason to celebrate – and taking inspiration from fellow divorcee Nicole Kidman on how to do so.

In case you missed it back in 2001, the Aussie actress was photographed joyfully leaving her divorce attorney’s office when her split from Tom Cruise was finalized.

Producer Liz Maupin wanted to recreate that feeling, so she did, in a photograph that has now gone viral.

DID i get Nicole Kidman’s divorce outfit created for a party for the day my divorce is final? yes i did pic.twitter.com/ppBBaz0gc6 — Liz Maupin (@LizMaupin) August 30, 2021

“I honestly think I only saw the photo for the first time a few years ago and I just loved it,” Maupin told TMRW. “You can feel how relieved, how happy Nicole is to have it all over with.”

Maupin made copies of the Kidman photo, framed them, and put them in goody bags, then surprised 30 of her closest girlfriends with them at her divorce party. She also had a custom replica of Kidman’s floral blouse made and wore it with cargo pants, just like the actress.

Maupin was shocked when the photo went viral overnight, but she found strength in numbers.

“It’s been overwhelmingly positive,” she said of the response. “There are a lot of women out there who have gotten out of unhealthy relationships and have said they felt very supported (seeing this).”

Whether or not Kidman – who is killing it, career-wise, and is happily remarried – is one of those people is anybody’s guess. But as far as post-divorce role models go, Maupin couldn’t have asked for a better one.

Cover Photos: @LizMaupin (Twitter)

