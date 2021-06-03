John Krasinski Hilariously Claps Back at Amy Schumer Instagram Joke About Marriage to Emily Blunt, Surely Amy Has Room to Talk

Comedian Amy Schumer makes jokes. It’s literally her job to do so. But sometimes, her jabs hit a little too close to home, and we have to wonder if her bitter opinions are behind her barbs. Her latest targets? John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, one of Hollywood’s favorite celebrity couples.

The trouble started after Schumer posted a (since deleted) review of A Quiet Place Part II, the horror film sequel starring Blunt and written and directed by Krasinski, on Instagram over the weekend.

“I loved every second of @aquietplacemovie even better than the first one which blew me away. Amazing to be in a movie theater!!” Schumer captioned the post. “And although I’ve said for a long time I think Emily and John have a pretend marriage for publicity. But I still think you should see it this rainy weekend.”

Krasinski and Blunt have been married since 2010 and have two daughters together: Hazel, 7, and Violet, 4. The seemingly down-to-Earth couple is super supportive of one another’s careers, with Krasinski recently gushing in a Q&A after an Australian preview of the film: “I found the best collaborator of my entire life. She’s not only the best actress, but she’s someone who puts everyone at ease because she’s so unbelievably prepared, unbelievably professional, and cares so deeply about the entire process.”

So it came as no surprise that Krasinski came to his marriage’s defense on Instagram. “Thank you Amy!… for blowing up our whole marriage spot,” he wrote in the comments of Schumer’s post.

Schumer, who has been married to chef Chris Fischer since 2018, really isn’t in a position to throw stones. Who’s to say he didn’t marry her for the publicity? (Although we have to admit, being the spouse of a comedian isn’t often good publicity.) Still, maybe Schumer should think twice before posting her cutthroat humor on social media. It isn’t winning her any fans. But it does make us want to see A Quiet Place Part II ASAP.

