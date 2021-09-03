Drew Barrymore Makes TikTok Debut With Tribute to One of Her Most Iconic Characters (Yes, That One)
Slowly but surely, celebrities are migrating over to TikTok and setting up their own accounts on the video-sharing platform. The latest star to expand her social media reach is Drew Barrymore, and she made her TikTok debut by reviving one of her most iconic characters.
The actress’ first post featured her as Josie Grossie from the 1999 rom-com Never Been Kissed. In case you missed the flick, it follows a reporter (Barrymore) who goes undercover as a high school student to find out what teenagers are up to so their parents can be better informed. In the TikTok video, Barrymore, as Josie, answered fan questions while dancing like a total dork in a pink prom dress.
@drewbarrymore#josiegrossie
♬ The Magic Bomb (Questions I Get Asked) [Extended Mix] – Hoàng Read
Some of the inquiries fans made included, “Do you wear your prom dress everyday?” and “What is your favorite food?”
Though brief, the video was a hit, amassing over 5 million views. Barrymore already has over half a million followers who are eager to see what silly stunts and shocking reveals she’ll partake in as time goes on. Who knew Josie Grossie would be that popular one day?
Cover Photo: @drewbarrymore (TikTok)
