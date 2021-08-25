Mandatory Music: Taylor Swift Finally Joins TikTok, Teases New Album Release With Signature Sass

It took her long enough. Taylor Swift isn’t often late to the party (in many cases, she is the party) but when it comes to TikTok, she’s really bringing up the rear. (So to speak.) The pop superstar just joined the video-sharing social media platform, and she did so with aplomb, as she does everything else.

“Lots going on at the moment: Red (my version) vinyl is up for presale on my site and oh I’m on tiktok now let the games begin,” she captioned her first post. It featured clips of herself (of course) lip-synching to “Screwface Capital” by Dave, a British rapper. The snippet of music was a verse that mentioned her name (obviously).

“I made a link with the Russians / Six figure discussions, dinners in public / My linen all tailored / My outstanding payments swift like Taylor / And boy I owe ‘dem men a beatin,’” she mouthed along with the music as the titles and dates from each of her recent albums – from Folklore and Evermore to Fearless: Taylor’s Version and Red: Taylor’s Version flashed on the screen.

That fourth album doesn’t drop until Nov. 19 and it would appear it was the main reason for the singer-songwriter to finally break her silence – and blast her mug – on TikTok.

Her 9-second vid garnered half a million views in less than an hour and her follower count is quickly ticking close to 1 million as of this writing. So her fans are clearly here for “SwiftTok,” whatever form that may take.

What to expect from future posts? Who knows. According to her bio, “This is pretty much just a cat account.” Time will tell…

Cover Photo: @taylorswift (TikTok)

