Meanwhile in Malibu: Jay Leno Rides the Nose of an Airplane Mid-Flight Just Because He Can (Video)

Jay Leno hasn’t made headlines in a while. The former Tonight Show host has presumably been enjoying his late-night show retirement and spending a lot of quality time with his beloved cars for his Jay Leno’s Garage series. But recently, the senior citizen celeb attempted an outrageous stunt – and captured it on video for all of social media to see.

As a surprise to his flying buddies, Leno climbed out of a plane mid-flight, then held onto its nose and flashed the thumbs-up sign as the aircraft flew over Malibu, California. The plane was estimated to be flying at 147 miles per hour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Spike Feresten (@spikeferesten)

“I wanted to surprise the guys. I was with some friends of mine and they didn’t know the front of the plane opened, so I went up to the front and them climbed up on the windshield,” he explained on Spike’s Car Radio podcast. “It’s not a fake. It’s real.”

Yeah, it’s real. Real dangerous! We’re glad Leno pulled the stunt off, but we can’t say we’ll be attempting this one on our own anytime soon.

Cover Photo: Instagram

MORE NEWS: