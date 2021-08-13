Meanwhile in Malibu: Jay Leno Rides the Nose of an Airplane Mid-Flight Just Because He Can (Video)
Jay Leno hasn’t made headlines in a while. The former Tonight Show host has presumably been enjoying his late-night show retirement and spending a lot of quality time with his beloved cars for his Jay Leno’s Garage series. But recently, the senior citizen celeb attempted an outrageous stunt – and captured it on video for all of social media to see.
As a surprise to his flying buddies, Leno climbed out of a plane mid-flight, then held onto its nose and flashed the thumbs-up sign as the aircraft flew over Malibu, California. The plane was estimated to be flying at 147 miles per hour.
View this post on Instagram
“I wanted to surprise the guys. I was with some friends of mine and they didn’t know the front of the plane opened, so I went up to the front and them climbed up on the windshield,” he explained on Spike’s Car Radio podcast. “It’s not a fake. It’s real.”
Yeah, it’s real. Real dangerous! We’re glad Leno pulled the stunt off, but we can’t say we’ll be attempting this one on our own anytime soon.
Cover Photo: Instagram
MORE NEWS:
1/10
Britney Spears Nips Out in Topless Instagram Pic (Oops, She Did It Again)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
2/10
Megan Fox Models Heart-Shaped Bra on Magazine Cover, Now We’re Having All Kinds of Palpitations
Read more here.
Photo: Basic Magazine
-
3/10
Tyra Banks Interviews Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model Megan Thee Stallion in Hot Tub (And You’ll Love What She Wore)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
4/10
Trouble in Paradise: Hilarious Video Resurfaces of J. Lo Making Fun of Ben Affleck’s Back Tattoo (She’s Not Wrong), Beginning of the End (Again)?
Read more here.
Photo: Arnaldo Magnani (Getty Images)
-
5/10
Rapper Lil Uzi Vert Becomes First Person to Buy a Planet, Jeff Bezos Likely Seething at Obvious Missed Opportunity
Read more here.
Photo: Rich Furry / Staff (Getty Images)
6/10
Marc Jacobs Documents Face Lift in Bizarre Instagram Photos (Really, We’re Doing This Now?)
Read more here.
Photo: Instagram
-
7/10
Ranked! Val Kilmer’s Best Roles Ahead of Found-Footage Documentary ‘Val’
Read more here.
Photo: C. Flanigan / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/10
Mandatory Movies: 11 Takeaways From the Epic New ‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’ Trailer This Week
Read more here.
Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment
-
9/10
Mandatory Movie Battles: ‘Space Jam’ vs. ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’
Read more here.
Photo: Warner Bros.
10/10
Mandatory Predictions: ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 2 Is the Laugh We Need (Plus 6 Guesses Where This Season Goes)
Read more here.
Photo: Apple TV+