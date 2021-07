Playboy Buys Lingerie and Sex Toy Company Honey Birdette, Becomes One-Stop-Shop For Stimulation

Playboy is expanding its sexually stimulating empire from the magazine pages to between the sheets with a new business deal. The former porn mag created by Hugh Hefner recently acquired Australian sex toy maker and luxury lingerie designer Honey Birdette for a sweet $333 million in cash and stock.

Founded by Eloise Monaghan, the company’s wares have been a longtime favorite of sexy celebs like Cardi B, Gwen Stefani, Kylie Jenner and Paris Hilton thanks to its unique push-up bras, panties, and bondage gear. Honey Birdette currently operates 60 stores in three countries with new locations coming soon to Dallas, Miami and New York. It’s safe to say the company is on top of its game, and Playboy couldn’t have scooped it up at a better time.

The move to sex-related products should come as no surprise for Playboy. The smutty company went public last year and at that time, CEO Ben Kohn told the New York Post: “We’re no longer a media company, we’re a consumer products and digital services company.”

In fact, 83 percent of its revenues now come from consumer goods like hats, bathing suits, jewelry, shoes and accessories, not horny dudes buying magazine subscriptions. (In fact, the quarterly print version of the publication died in March 2020. Apparently, men didn’t even read it for the articles anymore.) Since then, the infamous bunny logo has also appeared on everything from fragrances to casinos.

The Honey Birdette acquisition means “Playboy-branded lingerie, loungewear, swimwear, and sexual wellness” products are on the way. While that sounds like good news for…actually, we’re not sure who this is good for. Women who love Playboy? Clueless boyfriends who want to see their girlfriends in bunny gear? Come to think of it, instead of new frontiers, we’d rather have the old-fashioned centerfolds back.

