Pete Davidson was all smiles in the stands at Wimbledon over the weekend and it’s all because of Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor. While rumors have been swirling for months that the duo was dating, the couple didn’t make a public appearance – or engage in any PDA – until now.

We don’t know why they were drawn to the tennis competition, but there they were in the stands in the Lanson suite at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on Saturday. Perhaps pals Jack Whitehall (a British comedian) and his girlfriend Roxy Horner (a model) dragged them there. We certainly know tennis couldn’t keep our attention for even 10 minutes, but watching this cute new couple make moony eyes at each other definitely could.

Dressed casually in different shades of green, Davidson and Dynevor cuddled, embraced, and kissed in their seats as a match between Roger Federer and Cameron Norrie took place on the court.

In hindsight, the pairing should have come as no surprise. In early April, Davidson did a Zoom session with Marquette University and someone asked who his celebrity crush was. “I’m with my celebrity crush,” he responded. Then, he and Dynevor were photographed together in the English countryside at the end of April. Finally, they both were seen wearing matching “PD” necklaces on separate occasions. (They have the same initials, if you hadn’t noticed. Aww.)

We’re happy to see Davidson so much in love after so many high-profile relationship flops, including a broken engagement to Ariana Grande, as well as dalliances with Kate Beckinsale and Larry David’s daughter, Cazzie.

Here’s to new, young love – and Bridgerton-level passion!

