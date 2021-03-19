Pregnant Hilary Duff Complains of ‘Lightning Crotch’ (We Don’t Know What That Is, But We’d Love to Help Her Out With That)

We don’t know much about the side-effects of pregnancy, other than that it makes beautiful women even more gorgeous. But apparently, in addition to common woes expecting women complain about, like morning sickness and aching backs, is something called “lightning crotch.”

We have Hilary Duff to thank for introducing us to this term, which kind of sounds like a superpower, but totally isn’t. During a recent virtual appearance on an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the 33-year-old Younger actor and third-time mama-to-be admitted to this strange symptom.

“I didn’t have it with the other kids,” Duff explained to guest host Brooke Baldwin. “So I texted my midwife the other day, and was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina?!’ … It feels awful, like you’re being struck by lightning.”

Duff continued: “She just wrote back, and she was like, ‘Oh, lightning crotch’ — like it was no big thing. I was like, ‘This is quite traumatic.’ Like, it’ll just strike and all of a sudden you’re doubled over. And then it’s gone.”

The sensation – and the odd name for it – originates from “lightening,” or the late-pregnancy phenomenon when the baby’s head drops lower into the pelvis in preparation for birth. This movement can be quite painful, perhaps because it hits a nerve (literally), which sends a shooting pain through the woman’s nether regions. The upside of lightning crotch? As the baby moves lower, toward the birth canal, the mama-to-be has more room to breathe.

That’s of little consolation to most pregnant women, however. When Duff, who is due any day now, was asked if lightning crotch was a fair trade for easier breathing, she said, “I’m not sure which one is better.”

We’re not sure, either. But if you’d like us to take a look at that lightning crotch of yours, Hilary, we’d be happy to. We might know just the thing for it…

Cover Photo: BG015/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

1/10 Khloe Kardashian Going Topless For Jeans Campaign Really Struggles to Keep Focus on the Importance of Pants Read more here. Photo: Good American

2/10 Chrissy Teigen Throws Hooters-Themed Party, Now We Know For Sure Dreams Do Come True Read more here. Photo: Instagram



3/10 Models Set Instagram Ablaze With New York Firehouse Bikini Pics Read more here. Photo: Instagram

4/10 Adam Levine Claims ‘There Aren’t Any Bands Anymore,’ Says the Sellout Who Was Never Really in One Read more here. Photo: Mauricio Santana / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/10 TikTok Deepfake Tom Cruise Goes Viral (Probably Because the Fake Is Less Annoying) Read more here. Photo: TikTok

6/10 Lady Gaga’s Stolen French Bulldogs Returned, Absolutely Nobody With Bullet Wound Left to Worry About in That Debacle Read more here. Photo: James Devaney (Getty Images)



7/10 Ranked! The 10 Best Buddy Comedies of the ’80s (Just in Time For ‘Coming 2 America’) Read more here. Photo: Paramount Pictures

8/10 Two TikTok Strangers Randomly Married in Las Vegas, Making Tinder Suddenly Seem Old-Fashioned Read more here. Photo: TikTok



9/10 Ranked! The Very Best Jared Leto Movies (Including ‘The Little Things’) Read more here. Photo: Warner Bros.

10/10 The Mandatory Prince Harry Dating Guide to Dealing With Your Racist Family That Doesn’t Love Your New Woman Read more here. Photo: CBS

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2021

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.