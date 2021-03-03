Hilary Duff Reveals Crazy Cotton-Candy Blue Hair (And Other Celebs Who’ve Tried Wild Hair Hues)

One of the ways women express themselves is through their hair. And some women are more expressive than others. Nowhere is this more visible than in Hollywood, where celebs are constantly changing hair styles and colors. The latest trend among daring ladies is brightly-colored hair from every color of the rainbow. Some go goth or grunge with green locks (Billie Eilish, obviously), while others tap into their inner princess and experiment pink hues. Others channel the Smurfs.

Hilary Duff, the Younger actor who is currently expecting her third child, decided to go with a cotton candy blue mane as she approaches her due date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff)

“Well…. you guessed it. The minute I got home from New York I needed a change,” she wrote. “and all I can say is @riawna and @nikkilee901 love me a lot. 1- for saying yes to another crazy change this late in my pregnancy (at least I didn’t cut bangs!) and 2- it took all damn day! Love you guys the most and I swear this doesn’t mean I’m having a boy… my mom thought I was trying to tell everyone something! We still don’t know who’s occupying my apartment- but it’s getting the eviction notice soon-ish”

We believe women should do whatever they want with their hair, their bodies, and anything else. But we don’t have to like it. And we have to be honest: this is not a look. (You’re going to scare the baby!) We hope this hue is short-lived (though given how much time it takes to go from blonde to blue, we’re guessing she’s going to stick with it for a while). Hilary, please, don’t mess with perfection ever again.

In honor of Duff’s crazy new hair color, we rounded up 20 other female celebrities who’ve opted for insane hues.

Cover Photo: Ben Hider / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/20 Bella Hadid Photo: Randy Brooke/WireImage (Getty Images)

2/20 Kristen Stewart Photo: Raymond Hall/GC (Getty Images)



3/20 Kelly Osbourne Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage (Getty Images)

4/20 Billie Eilish Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia (Getty Images)



5/20 Lauren Conrad Photo: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

6/20 Nicki Minaj Photo: Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic (Getty Images)



7/20 Anna Paquin Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage (Getty Images)

8/20 Demi Lovato Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage (Getty Images)



9/20 Lena Dunham Photo: Fred Duval/FilmMagic (Getty Images)

10/20 Rita Ora Photo: Tim P. Whitby (Getty Images)



11/20 Lady Gaga Photo: LUCAS/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)

12/20 Rihanna Photo: NCP/Star Max/GC (Getty Images)



13/20 Kesha Photo: GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC (Getty Images)

14/20 Kylie Jenner Photo: Bauer-Griffin/GC (Getty Images)



15/20 Katy Perry Photo: JMA/Star Max/GC Images (Getty Images)

16/20 Nicole Richie Photo: GVK/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images (Getty Images)



17/20 Lily Allen Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett (Getty Images for Urban Decay)

18/20 Rachel McAdams Photo: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage (Getty Images)



19/20 Iggy Azalea Photo: Frederick M. Brown (Getty Images)

20/20 Cardi B Photo: Prince Williams/WireImage (Getty Images)

