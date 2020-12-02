Culture / Entertainment
‘Friends’ Star Matthew Perry Pops the Question at 51 (Guess How Young His Bride-to-Be Is)

Matthew Perry is getting married! The 51-year-old actor best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends announced to People magazine that he proposed to his girlfriend Molly Hurwitz and she said yes!

“I decided to get engaged,” he told People. “Luckily, I happened to be dating the greatest woman on the face of the planet at this time.”

While Perry is on the older side of engaged dudes, his bride-to-be is (unsurprisingly) not even old enough to have watched Friends when it originally aired on NBC’s Must-See TV lineup on Thursday nights. Hurwitz, a literary manager, is 29. That’s a 22-year age difference for those keeping score at home.

The couple has been dating since 2018. They spent the holidays together last year and Hurwitz posted a photo of the couple on Instagram. The caption read: “According to my parents’ custody agreement, my mother was not allowed to have a Christmas tree…Fortunately, there’s no such agreement for a daughter’s boyfriend, so Hurwitz gets a treeeeeeee!!!”

Um…OK. If you’re still butthurt about your parents’ custody agreement, maybe you’re not mature enough to get in a marriage of your own yet. Not that that’s stopping Hurwitz. One glance at her Instagram bio and you get the feeling that being Matthew Perry’s girlfriend is a huge part of her identity.

Yikes. Look, we’re happy for you, Matt, we just aren’t sure this is going to last. If it doesn’t, maybe you can star in a new spinoff called Just Friends.

