Conor McGregor Pops the Question, Only Took 12 Years and 2 Kids For Girlfriend to Pin Him

Some guys are hard to pin down. This is doubly true of celebrities and mixed-martial artists. But somehow, Dubliner Dee Devlin managed to get retired MMA fighter and UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor to submit – to marriage.

Yes, the longtime girlfriend of the athlete otherwise known as “The Notorious” finally got the tattooed Irish bad boy to put a ring on it – and what a rock it was. The couple showed off the bling in a deliriously happy selfie on Instagram a few days before Devlin’s birthday.

“What a birthday, my future wife!” the caption reads.

It’s been a long wait for the Irish lass; she’s been with McGregor for 12 years and birthed two of his children, 3-year-old son Conor Jr. and 1-year-old daughter Croia. She’s encouraged his athletic aspirations from the very beginning, when he quit his job as a plumber to train full-time.

“Every day since I started in this game, she’s supported me,” McGregor told VIP Magazine in 2013. “She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her.”

Ultimately, their love seems to have outlasted McGregor’s fighting career (though does anyone really believes he’s retired for good?), so maybe this is the perfect time to get married. He doesn’t have much else going on for now, right?

Regardless of why it took so long for McGregor to commit, we congratulate the happy couple and wish them all the best on their new chapter together.

And Dee, you deserve a medal for your patience. What a champ.

Cover Photo: Bryan Steffy / Stringer (Getty Images)

You’ve got to be kidding: Elon Musk and Grimes Join the List of Celebrities With Terrible Names For Their Kids

MORE NEWS:

1/7 Mandatory Inspire: Celebrities Who Stand Up to Help the Black Community in Wake of George Floyd For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)

2/7 LeBron James Joins Other Black Athletes, Entertainers to Form Voting Rights Group For more good news, click here. Cover Photo: Icon Sports Wire / Contributor (Getty Images)



3/7 The Mandatory Guide to Being a Supportive White Guy For more good news, click here. Photo: Hollie Adams / Stringer (Getty Images)

4/7 The Pride Community Teams Up With Black Lives Matter For Ultimate Power Punch, Lord Help You If You’re Not a Supporter For more good news, click here. Photo: NurPhoto / Contributor (Getty Images)



5/7 Breweries Collaborate on 'Black Is Beautiful' Brew (And the Best Black-Owned Breweries to Patronize Right Now) For more good news, click here. Photo: David Lees (Getty Images)

6/7 Trevor Noah’s ‘Between the Scenes’ Video Explaining Black Reparations to a White Man Will Clear Everything Up For You For more good news, click here. Photo: Rich Fury / Staff (Getty Images)



7/7 Loving Dad Plays Food Critic to Baby Daughter’s Play Kitchen, Supports Local Black Business For more good news, click here. Photo: Instagram/christopher_kyle

Babies on the way: Celebrity Couples Expecting in 2020

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.