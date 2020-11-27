It’s a Wonderful Remake: Pete Davidson Cast in Iconic Jimmy Stewart Role of Christmas Classic

It’s a Wonderful Life, perhaps the most classic Christmas film ever, is getting an all-star remake. That’s not such big news given that every fan-favorite film seems to be getting a modern update these days. What is huge – and might surprise some Wonderful Life loyalists – is the new leading man.

Pete Davidson, known for his roles in films like The King of Staten Island, Big Time Adolescence, and Trainwreck, is taking over as George Bailey, the character indelibly linked to Jimmy Stewart in the 1946 holiday flick. His co-star is none other than Maude Apatow, aka director Judd Apatow’s daughter. They will be joined by castmates Mia Farrow, Ellie Kemper, Bill Pullman, Richard Kind, Carol Kane, Ed Begley Jr., Diedrich Bader, B.D. Wong, and Michael Shannon, as well as a few “special surprise guests.”

It’s all part of Ed Asner’s one-night-only live virtual table read live streaming at 5 p.m. PST and 8 p.m. EST on Sunday, Dec. 13. The event benefits the Ed Asner Family Center, a non-profit that supports special needs children and their families through mental health and enrichment initiatives.

“We are so thrilled to have Pete reenact the role of George in ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with his talented wit and clever vocalizations. And we look forward to having Maude join the cast as Violet with her creative flair,” said Matthew Asner, co-founder of the Ed Asner Family Center, in a statement. “Please join us for this once in a lifetime opportunity to snuggle up on your couch and experience this all-star cast virtual table read from the comfort of your own home . . . It will be a very meaningful night!”

The casting choice is kind of apropos given the film’s morbid plot: family man George Bailey contemplates suicide on Christmas Eve, only to be taken under the wing of a guardian angel and shown how his wife and community would have been affected if he had never been born.

Davidson can definitely do depressed, but isn’t such a downer that viewers want to tune him out, so we look forward to seeing how he can take the character of George Bailey and work his magic this holiday season.

Cover Photo: Liberty Films / Universal Pictures

Single bells: A Survival Guide For Getting Through the Holidays While Flying Solo

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Oh, Baby! Pregnant Woman Saves Husband From Shark Attack For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Stephen Frink (Getty Images)

2/12 Trump’s Pathetic Hospital Parade Is a Sad Reminder That Toxic Masculinity Doesn’t Do Sick Days For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN



3/12 Make America Horny Again: Sex Shop Gives Away Patriotic Vibrators to Encourage Voter Participation For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: SWNS

4/12 ‘Get Your Booty to the Poll’ PSA Uses Strippers to Motivate Voters, We Vote Yes! For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube



5/12 News Anchor Accidentally Says Another Member of White House Tests Positive For Cocaine, Well He May Not Be Wrong For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: YouTube

6/12 Three-Legged Bear Caught on Camera Stealing Diet Coke From Garage, Can’t Taste the Feeling For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Getty Images



7/12 8 Evil Ways the 2020 Presidential Election Will Be Ridiculous and Unprecedented For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Chip Somodevilla / Staff and Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 Secret Man Cave Found Under NYC Grand Central Terminal, Still Awaiting Our Invitation to For Distant Group Hang For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MTA



9/12 Jaime Harrison Runs Circles Around Lindsey Graham in South Carolina Senate Debate (Watch This Pillsbury Doughboy Get Cooked!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: CNN

10/12 The Best Reaction Tweets to Trump’s COVID-19 Diagnosis For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Scott Olson / Staff (Getty Images)



11/12 Trending #FatBearWeek Pits Bears Against One Another in Adorable Body-Shaming Event For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sergey Kulikov (Getty Images)

12/12 Rick Moranis Attacked on New York City Street (Nobody Attacks Rick Moranis in My Country!) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: DCPI

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.