Celebrities Sporting ‘Vote’ Apparel Is a Patriotic Fashion Trend We Can Get Behind

by Mandatory Editors

We love gazing upon our favorite celebrities on Instagram, no matter what they’re wearing, but in these tumultuous times, we appreciate when famous people use their platforms – and their fashion sense – to send a message. What message are they broadcasting? Vote, that’s what.

In anticipation of the Nov. 3 presidential election, we rounded up some excellent examples of how a well-planned outfit – and expertly executed selfie – can help change the world. Get your own “Vote!” merchandise now and spread the word through your wardrobe about how important it is for everyone to do their civic duty.

Ah we can VOTE if we want to, we can leave your friends behind Cause your friends don’t VOTE and if they don’t VOTE well they’re are no friends of mine

Today is National Voter Registration Day! Text VOTER to 26797 to register, and make a plan to vote early. Let’s do it for RBG!

When fashion meets activism….. VOTE! Thank you @stevesellsstudio for this amazing Kaftan that’s fashionable with purpose! We must show up and do our part this November! VOTE, VOTE, VOTE!!!! – – – – #Vote #UseYourVoice #BillyPorter #SteveSellsStudio #Fashion #Kaftan #FashionWithPurpose #YouMatter #SelfCare #Boomerang #Werk #Yass : @LuckyChurch @MungoMade

Today we celebrate #WomensEqualityDay and the fearless females who stood up for the right to make our voices heard over the years! We created this limited edition @Fabletics #ExerciseYourVote Tee as a reminder to keep exercising our hard-won right to vote this November. #vote #cofounder #fabletics

Love You

Happy national voter registration day THE REAL POWER IS IN YOUR HANDS… VOTE! Please register – link in stories.

Hi! Today is National Voter Registration Day! This years election to me is the most important of my lifetime, and I hope you feel the same. So PLEASE register, or check your registration and make a plan to VOTE! To register to vote click the link in my bio

It’s #nationalvoterregistrationday. Are you registered? This is the most consequential election of our lifetime and your voice deserves to be heard! Link in bio to make sure you’re ready for November 3rd (or early voting)!!

Only 50 days until Election Day! If you haven’t already, check on your voter registration status and learn about your state’s voter deadlines by texting MAIL to 26797. And if you’re planning on voting by mail, don’t forget to request your absentee ballot. Now more than ever we need to make our voices heard and vote for a better, more just future…

You have a voice. This #NationalVoterRegistrationDay is your opportunity to create the community you want for yourself and those you love. If you have not already registered, please do so today! @respin has teamed up with @iamavoter on a limited edition pair of leggings – a portion of proceeds will go directly to #IAmAVoter, a non-partisan movement that aims to create a cultural shift around voting and civic engagement. #LINKINBIO

I am a VOTER!!! We are 100 days away from Election Day … and friends don’t let friends skip elections! So please join me and @iamavoter in their mission to register 100,000 voters for #RegisterAFriendDay. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered to vote. Then tag 5 friends to remind them to do the same.

I’m registered. Are you?? #NationalVoterRegistrationDay #VOTE

These boots were made for voting

Joining @off____white’s initiative to be a #ModelVoter Visit @fashionourfuture2020 to register to vote or check your voter registration status. To learn more visit #linkinbio I’m voting early in person this year (with my mask) What about you?! #FOF2020 #FashionOurFuture2020

How much voting swag is too much voting swag? Asking for a friend… Are you registered to vote? Click the link in my bio to check your registration status NOW

a PSA after work lastnight on my block … Shouting from the rooftops….with all the oxygen in my lungs… YOUR VOTE MATTERS!!!! don’t forget to register and vote .. Over 17 million new voters and its up to us to change the narrative of America as we know it. Change is now !!!! VOTE !!!!!! I am voting for humanity … what are you voting for ? @michaelkors tee shirt

