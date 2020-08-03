Culture / Entertainment
Martha Stewart Instagram Selfie Proves You’re Never Too Old For Thirst Traps

by Mandatory Editors

Attraction doesn’t age. And neither do celebrities, apparently. Here’s proof: Martha Stewart recently posted a pool selfie on Instagram that instantly earned the label “thirst trap.” In the pic, Stewart, a former model, is the epitome of summertime sexy with bedroom eyes, pouty lips, and tanned skin. She looks very “old Hollywood,” and we mean that in the most flattering of ways.

My pool in East Hampton is the place to be on a 89 degree day! When I built the pool thirty years ago it was designed to be as chlorine free as possible, with a natural concrete finish-no paint- and it fit in a long narrow space between the house and the property line. I made it extra deep for diving and with no protruding steps so we could really race the length without worrying about obstacles. After all these years, It is a fun place to swim!!!

The funny part, of course, is that the 79-year-old lifestyle empress didn’t realize she was posting a thirst trap. “I don’t even know what that is,” Stewart told Entertainment Tonight when asked about the slang name for the alluring snap. Once she understood the definition of a thirst trap, she agreed it “definitely” was.

“My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice. The sun was on my face. I thought, ‘Oh, that looks pretty,’ so I took the picture. It looked good,” she said.

Stewart learned something new and so did we: that we could simp for someone old enough to be our grandma. Ain’t life grand?

