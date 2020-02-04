Jenny Lewis Revives the Art of Poetry to Snub Oscar Snubbing

As is a yearly tradition, the Oscars announced their nominees last month and generally enraged the moviegoing public. While some took to the streets and kicked lampposts in despair, others like songstress Jenny Lewis found more constructive ways to vent their frustrations. Reviving the art of poetry, Lewis took to Twitter with a few choice bars to lament why the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences continues to get it wrong. Like many of us, Lewis wondered why ScarJo snagged two nominations while Awkwafina got snubbed. She also waxed poetic on why Greta Gerwig’s ethereal and imaginative rendition of Little Women didn’t even get so much as a second look.

But in the end, as is also a yearly tradition, though we all chide the Academy on their lack of vision and diversity (and mumble unpleasantries to ourselves as we fall asleep at night), we always tune in to the big show anyway. Because ultimately, nothing celebrates Hollywood quite like the fanfare of the Oscars. We just hope that one day, when it comes to noticing the year’s diverse offering of great works, the Academy actually nails it. Find all your pre-game Oscar musings below.

Photo: Michael Kovac / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/12 Mandatory Favorites: Our Picks of the Biggest Oscar Underdogs for 2020 Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Twentieth Century Fox

2/12 Jennifer Lopez Falls Off the Oscars, Unless They Quickly Create Category For Most Memorable Pole Dance Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Annapurna Pictures

3/12 The ‘Joker’ Movie Guide to Creating an Oscar-Worthy Comic Book Film (That Blows Out Every Superhero Movie Before It) Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Warner Bros.

4/12 Adam Sandler Gets Snubbed on His ‘Gem,’ Time for Revenge Movie ‘Jack and Jill 2’ Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: A24



5/12 20 Catchy New Categories We’d Like to See at this Year’s Oscars Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

6/12 Honest Opinion: Why ‘Joker’ Doesn’t Deserve an Oscar For Best Picture Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Warner Bros.

7/12 Awkwafina Somehow Cut at Oscars, Academy Rumored to Serve Plastic Bottles of Dasani Instead Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Jemal Countess / Stringer (Getty Images)

8/12 Taron Egerton Can’t Feel the Love Tonight From the Academy for ‘Rocketman’, Despite Winning Best Actor at Golden Globes Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Paramount Pictures



9/12 Greta Gerwig Masterfully Modernized ‘Little Women’ While Hiding Pregnancy, Academy Wins For Least Supportive of Women Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Columbia Pictures

10/12 Once Upon a Timeline: The Endless Style of Brad Pitt Over the Past 30 Years Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff (Getty Images)

11/12 Mandatory Awards Show Battles: Golden Globes vs. the Oscars Get more Oscar stories here. Photos: Kevin Winter / Staff and Frazer Harrison / Staff (Getty Images)

12/12 Oscar Expectation vs. Reality: The 2020 Academy Award Winners Get more Oscar stories here. Photo: Warner Bros. and DreamWorks

Time for your commercial break: RANKED! The 10 Biggest Super Bowl Halftime Show Fumbles

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.