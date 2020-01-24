20 Catchy New Categories We’d Like to See at this Year’s Oscars

If anything is apparent after the abysmal 2020 Oscar nominations, it’s that the Academy is in need of some fresh blood. The antiquated categories of Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actor/Actress just aren’t going to cut it anymore. Modern audiences appreciate nuance, diversity, and a sense of humor in their award nominations and the Academy Awards are increasingly becoming irrelevant to younger generations. That’s why we’ve brainstormed 20 new categories we’d like to see at the Oscars and named the obvious winners of each (because Oscar voters are nothing if not lazy movie-goers). We hope the Academy takes note and incorporates some of them into next year’s ceremony.

Cover Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor (Getty Images)

1/20 Best Horror Film Obvious Winner: Us

2/20 Best Sequel Obvious Winner: John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum

3/20 Best Reboot Obvious Winner: The Lion King

4/20 Best Battle Obvious Winner: 1917



5/20 Best Cameo Obvious Winner: Keanu Reeves in Always Be My Maybe

6/20 Best Tear-Jerker Obvious Winner: The Farewell

7/20 Best Directorial Debut Obvious Winner: Joe Talbot for The Last Black Man in San Francisco

8/20 Best Female Directors Obvious Winners: Greta Gerwig for Little Women, Lulu Wang for The Farewell, Melina Matsoukas for Queen & Slim, Kasi Lemmons for Harriet, Lorene Scafaria for Hustlers, Marielle Heller for A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, and Alma Har'el for Honey Boy.



9/20 Most Inclusive Cast Obvious Winner: Hustlers

10/20 Best Villain Obvious Winner: Joaquin Phoenix in Joker

11/20 Best BFFs Obvious Winners: Kaitlyn Dever and Beanie Feldstein in Booksmart

12/20 Best Dynamic Duo Obvious Winners: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood



13/20 Best Lovers Obvious Winners: Noémie Merlant and Adèle Haenel in Portrait of a Lady on Fire

14/20 Best Late-Night Talk Show Host Obvious Winner: Robert De Niro in Joker

15/20 Best Pope Obvious Winner: Pope Francis in The Two Popes

16/20 Best Train Wreck Obvious Winner: Elisabeth Moss in Her Smell



17/20 Best Stoner Obvious Winner: Matthew McConaughey in The Beach Bum

18/20 Best Marital Strife Scene Obvious Winner: Adam Driver in Marriage Story

19/20 Best Body Armor Obvious Winner: Avengers: Endgame

20/20 Best Pole Dance Obvious Winner: Jennifer Lopez in Hustlers

