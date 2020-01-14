Mandatory Talks: The Progressive and Regressive Picks of the 2020 Oscars

Regressive: John Williams Gets Nominated For 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

This is more of a nitpick than anything else, but how in the hell did John Williams get nominated for Best Original Music Score for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Not only has Williams scored a record 52 nominations throughout the years (you read that right), but he also has multiple wins, including for the original Star Wars itself.

While the sentiment is nice for what could possibly be one of Williams’ last film scores (he’s 87), his nomination could have also been used to highlight other rising composers such, as Hildur Guðnadóttir (the first solo woman to ever be nominated and most likely to win the Best Original Music Score trophy). In many ways, Williams’ inclusion in this category is the definition of a legacy nomination. This year, more than any in recent memory, there were numerous repeat nominations from the past. It’s basically everything that is wrong with the Oscars summed up in a nutshell.