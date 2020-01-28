Jennifer Lopez Falls Off the Oscars, Unless They Quickly Create Category For Most Memorable Pole Dance

The Academy can’t handle female-driven films.

Though Hustlers deals in serious topics – sex workers, Wall Street, fraud – the fact that it focuses on women’s experiences and depicts men as victims probably didn’t sit well with conservative, aging Oscar voters. (In fact, one 91-year-old voter blatantly stated that Hustlers is "not an Oscar movie.") And yet, The Wolf of Wall Street tackled these same topics and netted five Oscar nominations. (Hmm…)

Women’s stories are often disregarded by the cinematic powers-that-be as catering to a “niche” audience (i.e. only people with vaginas) while men’s stories (see every film attached to the Best Director category) are assumed to be “universal.” It’s no coincidence that Little Women was also mostly overlooked in this year’s Oscar nominations; but in that film, the women are covered literally from head to toe in modest clothing and don’t upset men’s lives like the scantily-clad female characters in Hustlers.