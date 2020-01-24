Honest Opinion: Why ‘Joker’ Doesn’t Deserve an Oscar For Best Picture

Characters of color are treated as obstacles.

There are very few characters of color in Joker, and those featured are depicted as obstacles to Fleck getting what he wants. There's the woman on the bus (who shuts down Fleck's playfulness with a child), the social worker (who abandons Fleck in his time of need), the file clerk (who denies Fleck access to his mother's psychiatric records), the love interest (who does not return Fleck's affection), and the psychiatrist (who, we can assume, would have recommended Fleck stay locked up had he not murdered her). It's almost as if the film is saying that Fleck's life would be so much easier if only these people of color would get out of his way! It's also noteworthy that Gotham was originally based on New York City, said to be the most diverse city in the world. Odd, then, that Phillips' version of Gotham has so few people of color inhabiting it.