Culture / Entertainment
Oscar

Oscar Expectation vs. Reality: The 2020 Academy Award Winners

by Erica Rivera

The Oscars are almost here, and that means everyone’s placing their bets as to who’s going to win what. We’re no exception, and have been poring over the nominations and other awards show outcomes to predict which entertainers will take home those coveted gold statues. But when it comes to the Academy Awards, we find ourselves vacillating between who want to win and who will actually win. Today, we compare expectations versus reality in the top Oscar categories. Did we guess right? Only time will tell.

Cover Photo: Warner Bros. and DreamWorks

