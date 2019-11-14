The Black Crowes Fly Again: Robinson Brothers Reunite, Announce ‘Shake Your Money Maker’ 30th Anniversary Tour)
Rich and Chris Robinson are no strangers to the brotherly quarrel, but the founding members have reportedly set aside their differences to reunite The Black Crowes after six years of not speaking to one another. While the two have feuded endlessly in the media, the younger Robinson alleging that he “doesn’t have a brother anymore,” the two were together on The Howard Stern Show to discuss that, despite each having a successful solo side project, the two were each acutely aware of the “glaring omission” of their brother in their musical life. And although there have been numerous rock duos on which to compare, very few hail from the same family. The Robinson brothers added onto their reunion that the band will tour behind the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker, which is already underway.
Cover: Roy Rochlin (Getty)
