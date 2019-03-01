Mandatory Moments: Weekly Highlights 3-1-2019

Photo: Tony Garcia (Getty Images)

Another week comes to a close, taking with it the month of February. But before we turn our attention to the not-so-distant glimmer of spring (sensing that the biting grip of winter is beginning to loosen), let’s take a look back on the highlights of the week we just survived. Weed had some major victories as the global medical community finally realized what we casual dabbers and stoners alike have known since day one: cannabis can be really good for you. Meanwhile, the great GSP announced his retirement, while Jordan Peele showed us signs that he is just getting started. And everything is heating up under the glow of hot-cocktails and apps for your dog as you prepare for another glorious weekend ahead and the start of beloved March.

Here are the Mandatory Moments of the week. Let the good times roll!

Mix it up: 7 Classic Cocktails Every Self-Respecting Adult Should Know

1/17 Today's Mandatory Funny Photos 2-27 See the photos here.

2/17 Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week Get your laugh on here.

3/17 Enter the Jordan Peele Zone With These 8 Highly-Anticipated Entertainment Projects Read the story here.

4/17 RANKED! The 8 Best Movie Soundtracks of the Decade Read the story here.



5/17 Luke Perry Suffers Stroke Same Day As 'Beverly Hills 90210' Reboot Announcement Read the story here.

6/17 5 Mandatory Hot Cocktails: Get 'Em While It's Cold Read the story here.

7/17 The More You Smoke: Cannabis May Protect Drinkers From Liver Disease Read the story here.

8/17 The World Health Organization is Calling For Major International Cannabis Reform Read the story here.



9/17 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours Read the story here.

10/17 The Mandatory Spring Break Travel Hacks Guide Read the story here.

11/17 Want To Avoid Cancer? Have Lots of Sex, They Say Read the story here.

12/17 Ski-Lift Dating Is Finally In (And Other Ridiculous Forms of Speed Dating We Want To See) Read the story here.



13/17 4 Ways to use Pet Tech That'll Earn You the Read the story here.

14/17 These Tinder Profile Upgrades Give Mediocre Men a Fighting Chance at Love (And Getting Laid) Read the story here.

15/17 Alexa For Babies Ensures Amazon Starts in the Womb Read the story here.

16/17 We Have Proof That If Drake Roots For Your Team, It's Doomed Read the story here.



17/17 5 Things You Should Know About UFC Icon Georges St-Pierre Read the story here.