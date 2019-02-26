Enter the Jordan Peele Zone With These 8 Highly-Anticipated Entertainment Projects

Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Jordan Peele is in the zone, that transcendent place where everything is clicking. Since winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out in 2018, Peele seems to have his hand (or in this case, paw) in everything. His own Monkeypaw Productions is making TV shows like The Last OG and movies like BlacKkKlansman, while he’s still acting and/or voicing characters in Big Mouth.

That’s just the beginning as the writer/director/producer extraordinaire has a slew of projects coming out in 2019 and beyond. Buckle up because you’re about to enter the Jordan Peele Zone.

1/8 'The Twilight Zone' Peele is pulling double duty as host and executive producer on the latest reboot of the classic Rod Serling anthology series. Peele's love of genre and mastery social commentary makes this CBS All Access a must-watch, so pony up that $5.99 monthly fee or feel the FOMO.

2/8 'Us' All eyes will be on Peele's follow-up to Get Out (out March 22). The psychological horror-thriller stars the Black Panther duo of Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke who go on family vacation where they're confronted by their evil twins (as in doppelgängers).

3/8 'Weird City' This YouTube Premium show is set in a city where a wall literally separates the "haves" from the "have-nots." Oh, boy. Peele is an executive producer for the six-part series which feels like an eccentric and whimsical funhouse version of Black Mirror. You can check out the first two episodes for free online.

4/8 'Lorena' Executive producer Peele and director Joshua Rofe don't play this infamous tabloid case for laughs. Instead, the Amazon Prime docuseries focuses on the issues of domestic violence that would lead a wife to cut off her husband’s junk, while also theorizing how it played a role in the #MeToo movement of today. You can stream the four-part series now.



5/8 'Toy Story 4' Don't blame Peele for this controversial sequel that pissed off a lot of Toy Story fans. Peele is just a hired hand, playing a new character named Bunny. We hate it already.

6/8 'The Hunt' Peele is getting into the Nazi hunting business. This 10-part Amazon Prime show will focus on a secret underground group (led by Logan Lerman) who root out Nazi officials who now live in America under assumed identities. Al Pacino, who will be making his first foray into television, outshines Peele's involvement in this project. Hoo-ah! Photo: Kevork Djansezian (Getty Images)

7/8 'Lovecraft Country' Peele teams up with another Hollywood golden boy (J.J. Abrams) for this HBO adaptation of the Matt Ruff novel that follows a black man embarking on a road trip across 1950s Jim Crow America in search of his missing father. Along the way, he struggles to survive and overcome both the racist terrors of white America and the terrifying monsters that could be ripped from a Lovecraft paperback. Yes, please. The show should premiere sometime in 2019.

8/8 'Wendell and Wild' Peele is reuniting with Keegan-Michael Key for an animated film from stop-motion whiz Henry Selick (Coraline). Key and Peele will supply the voices for two scheming demon brothers for the Netflix movie. No word yet on a release date. Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)