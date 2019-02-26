Culture / Entertainment
Jordan Peele

Enter the Jordan Peele Zone With These 8 Highly-Anticipated Entertainment Projects

by Patrick Green
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Jordan Peele is in the zone, that transcendent place where everything is clicking. Since winning the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Get Out in 2018, Peele seems to have his hand (or in this case, paw) in everything. His own Monkeypaw Productions is making TV shows like The Last OG and movies like BlacKkKlansman, while he’s still acting and/or voicing characters in Big Mouth

Reboot: ‘Twilight Zone’ Drops Epic Mind-Bending Trailer With All-Star Cast

That’s just the beginning as the writer/director/producer extraordinaire has a slew of projects coming out in 2019 and beyond. Buckle up because you’re about to enter the Jordan Peele Zone.

Interview: Jordan Peele, ‘Get Out,’ and Social Thrillers

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.