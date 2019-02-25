Culture / Entertainment / Sports
Drake team curse

We Have Proof That If Drake Roots For Your Team, It’s Doomed

by Josh Helmuth
Photo: Vaughn Ridley / Contributor (Getty Images)

Few things in this life are certain. When it comes to swift guarantees, only three things immediately come to mind: death, taxes, and if Drake roots for your team, it is doomed to fail.

You’ve likely heard of the “Drake curse” by now. It essentially states that if Drake wears your favorite team’s hat, jersey, or whispers about its next “W” to another breathing person, your team is bound to lose in epic fashion. Sound ridiculous? Of course. After all, curses aren’t real, are they?

But Drake’s historical record of rooting for favorable teams who wind up losing is not just uncanny but dates back several years.

In chronological order, here’s proof that Drake, as talented of a rapper he may be, is the curse of the sports world.

Want your team to win? Hope and pray Drake isn’t caught mentioning your team on social media, or some kid in Newfoundland doesn’t photoshop your team’s logo onto one of his jackets.

