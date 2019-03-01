Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week 3-1

Cover Tweet: @Gennefer

When a week dies, a collection of funniest tweets is born from it for your twisted Twitter-loving pleasure. If you missed last week’s tweets, we highly recommend you not skip your weekly dose of laughs, if nothing else for your health.

Enjoy this heaping pile of hilarity, then scurry off into your weekend, but first, remember to follow these fine folks on Twitter. Their blood, sweat and tweets did not come easily, but again, neither did your weekend. Side effects include loss of bladder control, heart palpitations and unplanned crying.

Dress For The Job You Want Nick : Singer Joe : Houseplant Kevin : Doppler Radar Weather Map pic.twitter.com/fah1RgQ7iu — Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) February 28, 2019

I don’t want to party with anyone who’s had their full set of wine glasses for longer than six months. — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) February 28, 2019

QUICK!!!!! wats a good album to work out to im thinking about working out !!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 28, 2019

What the fuck did he say? https://t.co/yL7Nk3udxU — Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) February 28, 2019

lol worth a shot pic.twitter.com/6IYgVpjI1l — Kellen (@captainkalvis) February 28, 2019

The Trump Presidency at this point is like when you’ve solved the puzzle at home but the contestants on TV keep on spinning the wheel. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) February 28, 2019

"how many times have you watched gaga and bradley cooper perform shallow?" pic.twitter.com/I4QHbn43i8 — Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 27, 2019

I've never merged onto a Los Angeles freeway at top speed without screaming "I'M SORRY I'M SORRY I'M SORRY" the entire time. — Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) February 27, 2019

Trump is finished pic.twitter.com/UKyF6JJC9s — who pixelates the boatmen? (@pixelatedboat) February 27, 2019

congrats to all my friends getting book deals and tv shows!!! i too am on the come up pic.twitter.com/zJXjeGZTF6 — miel (@miel) February 27, 2019

another incredible day being a woman online in the books! pic.twitter.com/rwskOEwD8C — Shannon Odell (@shodell) February 27, 2019

After finding out that Trump is guilty of literally everything he has accused other people of doing, I’m now 95% sure he was actually born in Kenya. — Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 27, 2019