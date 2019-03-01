Mandatory Funniest Tweets of the Week 3-1
Dress For The Job You Want
Nick : Singer
Joe : Houseplant
Kevin : Doppler Radar Weather Map pic.twitter.com/fah1RgQ7iu
— Max Miller (@RuinMyWeek) February 28, 2019
I don’t want to party with anyone who’s had their full set of wine glasses for longer than six months.
— Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) February 28, 2019
Therapist: “How were your twenties?”
Me: pic.twitter.com/GAwhCzfkJ8
— Jen Winston (@jenerous) February 28, 2019
QUICK!!!!! wats a good album to work out to im thinking about working out !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
— Chelsea Peretti (@chelseaperetti) February 28, 2019
What the fuck did he say? https://t.co/yL7Nk3udxU
— Jackie Bouvier (@jackiembouvier) February 28, 2019
Valentine's Day can be HARD.#BigMouth: My Furry Valentine, now streaming on @netflix. pic.twitter.com/fCeUXjEwAk
— Big Mouth (@bigmouth) February 8, 2019
lol worth a shot pic.twitter.com/6IYgVpjI1l
— Kellen (@captainkalvis) February 28, 2019
The Trump Presidency at this point is like when you’ve solved the puzzle at home but the contestants on TV keep on spinning the wheel.
— Alex Baze (@bazecraze) February 28, 2019
"how many times have you watched gaga and bradley cooper perform shallow?" pic.twitter.com/I4QHbn43i8
— Steadman™ (@AsteadWesley) February 27, 2019
I've never merged onto a Los Angeles freeway at top speed without screaming "I'M SORRY I'M SORRY I'M SORRY" the entire time.
— Elizabeth Hackett (@LizHackett) February 27, 2019
Trump is finished pic.twitter.com/UKyF6JJC9s
— who pixelates the boatmen? (@pixelatedboat) February 27, 2019
congrats to all my friends getting book deals and tv shows!!! i too am on the come up pic.twitter.com/zJXjeGZTF6
— miel (@miel) February 27, 2019
another incredible day being a woman online in the books! pic.twitter.com/rwskOEwD8C
— Shannon Odell (@shodell) February 27, 2019
After finding out that Trump is guilty of literally everything he has accused other people of doing, I’m now 95% sure he was actually born in Kenya.
— Jules Suzdaltsev (@jules_su) February 27, 2019
Good luck listening to episode 4 without doing some slow neck nods to Phil Collins. pic.twitter.com/gR6Xx5uRHs
— Credits Score Podcast (@CreditsScore) February 28, 2019
