Mandatory GIFs of the Week 2-27-2019

It’s that time of week again, Mandatory faithful. We’re halfway through it and on the verge of that wonderful Friday feeling. As we make it over the hump, let’s take a moment to appreciate the glory that is a collection of quality GIFs.

The Mandatory GIFs of the Week are back in your life. Get your scroll on and continue that march to the weekend.

1/20

2/20

3/20

4/20



5/20

6/20

7/20

8/20



9/20

10/20

11/20

12/20



13/20

14/20

15/20

16/20



17/20

18/20

19/20

20/20