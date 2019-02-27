9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours

Photo: Rick Kern (Getty Images)

Spring is nature’s way of saying: “Let’s party!” With that in mind, what better way to celebrate a new season than by going out to see some live music?

Lucky for us musicheads, there will be a lot to enjoy as some old names are getting the band back together while some new faces are ready to make some noise. Here are 9 Spring Music Tours You Cannot Miss.

1/9 Tame Impala Break out the tie-dye because it’s time to turn on, tune in, drop out. Psychedelic music genius Kevin Parker is from the land "Down Under"lil with a new album and tour.

2/9 Lil Pump The biggest talent of all the "Lil rappers" is coming to a city near you in support of his sophomore release, Harverd Dropout. Let's hope the misspelling is a joke.

3/9 Vampire Weekend Vampire Weekend are back on the road in support of the band’s new album Father of the Bride. Sink your teeth into the latest cut, "Harmony Hall."

4/9 Chvrches Frontwoman Lauren Mayberry is a born star that makes this Scottish synth-pop trio one of the best live acts around. Plus, you get more bang for your buck as Mandatory favorites Cherry Glazerr and Unknown Mortal Orchestra will be opening up for them at select dates.



5/9 Meek Mill The Philly rapper is a free man and has released some of the best music of his career. Now he's trying to pay off those legal fees with the appropriately-titled "Motivation Tour."

6/9 Greta Van Fleet There are two kind of music fans in the world. Those who think Greta Van Fleet are rock's next big thing or just a poor man's Led Zeppelin. Either way, the newly minted Grammy winners are heading out on their first big big tour.

7/9 Robyn Robyn is back to reclaim the dance floor. Let's join her shall we?

8/9 Blueface The latest Soundcloud rapper to make some noise in the mainstream charts got called up to the majors by Drake who co-signed him to his label. Now we get to see if the hype is real as the controversial “Freak Bitch” artist heads out on the road for the first time.



9/9 Cardi B The hardest-working gal in show biz can't stop, won't stop. Fresh off her ground-breaking Grammy win and with a Las Vegas residency in her future, the "Money" rapper will be making up dates from her delayed 2018 tour. Check out her new banger "Please Me" with Bruno Mars.

