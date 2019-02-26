<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

We had a chance to chat with Delaney about the first single off their new album, their songwriting process, and what they learned from their breakout debut that will help them this time around.

The beginning of it came together pretty quick with all of us jamming parts and melodies down. That evening I got invited to dinner by a friend with all these kids from the Instagram nouveau-glitterati. They all seemed more concerned with performing for people that weren’t there than enjoying the moment and there was a dark comedy to watching them filming each other filming themselves. I was struck by how weird things have become, how distorted we are by this new flood of technology. “Everybody’s here, nobody’s here” was just a description of what I saw and Lotti and I spun the rest of the lyrics out of that sentiment the next day.

That message of being “here but not really here” comes across in the song title and the music video. How can music change that or at the very least make people aware?

Art will always have the power to shift perspectives because it is concerned only with the truth. We are all free to choose if we want to be changed by what the art is trying to say, if we relate enough or are inspired enough to allow it to shift something in ourselves.

What was the one song that “woke” you up to the world around you?

Full Circle came out of nowhere to put HAELOS on the music map. What’s one thing you learned from the experience that you will take forward from it?

A circle has no end.

Tell us a little about the forthcoming album, Any Random Kindness.

It’s an album about times where all the cards hang in the air and no one knows quite how they will fall. The best clue I can give you is €rr0rc0de:: //11par¥diseMSDOSt••(fl00d)\\… and only the future knows how it will be received.