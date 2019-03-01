Mandatory New Music Friday: Fresh Tunes For Your Weekend

Photo: Burak Cingi (Getty Images)

You got through another week. Congrats! Take a bow. We reward you with a New Music Weekend Playlist. We’ve curated hot tracks that put the “play” back in a playlist, featuring the latest and greatest from the likes of Lil Pump, The Chemical Brothers, Offset, Diplo, T-Pain, Jai Wolf, and more. You’re welcome.

Bring it on: 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>