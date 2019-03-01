Mandatory New Music Friday: Fresh Tunes For Your Weekend
Photo: Burak Cingi (Getty Images)
You got through another week. Congrats! Take a bow. We reward you with a New Music Weekend Playlist. We’ve curated hot tracks that put the “play” back in a playlist, featuring the latest and greatest from the likes of Lil Pump, The Chemical Brothers, Offset, Diplo, T-Pain, Jai Wolf, and more. You’re welcome.
Bring it on: 9 Mandatory Spring 2019 Music Tours
Interview: HAELOS’ New Music Proves That A Circle Has No End
Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.