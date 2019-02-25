Music
Soundtracks

RANKED! The 8 Best Movie Soundtracks Of The Decade

by John Grimley
Photo: TriStar Pictures

A good movie soundtrack is a work of art; it’s a perfect mixtape that accentuates the feeling of the film but doesn’t overshadow it. It’s a difficult balance to strike and many great movies have had some bizarre or downright bad soundtracks.

These eight, on the other hand, nail it. The vibe of the movie is perfectly encapsulated by the soundtrack. Many of these movies wouldn’t be as impactful without their incredible soundtracks. These are the eight best movie soundtracks of this decade.

Get to know them before your friends do: 8 Musical Acts to Watch at SXSW 2019

Join these ride-or-die clubs: The 7 Most Fervent Fan Bases In Music

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.