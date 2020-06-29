Anticlimactic Loch Ness Monster Speculation Reemerges in Scotland, Old Nessie Clearly Can’t Read the Room

We love a good urban legend, myth, and folklore. Life wouldn’t seem as exciting if we found definitive proof that Bigfoot didn’t exist. We like the idea of Cthulhu silently slumbering in the deep, dark ocean. We’re eagerly awaiting the arrival of real UFOs. Yet, when another “photo” of the titular Loch Ness Monster (also known as Nessie) showed up online, we honestly didn’t care. We have a lot more on our plate these days than to wonder if a giant sea monster is swimming around a lake in Scotland. Heck, people probably wouldn’t even care if Jesus Christ showed up with a hacky sack and message for world peace. There’s just too much going on in the world right now.

That’s why we were so unenthusiastic when we saw that yet another photo of Nessie has taken the internet by storm. Southampton, England’s Steve Challice was on holiday in Scotland with his brother back in September. He was snapping photos of the well-known loch and its surrounding hills.

That’s when he saw something stirring in the waters below. He took a picture of something that was 30 feet away from him and looks to be about 8 feet long. While that’s pretty big for a fish, it’s not unimaginable. It wasn’t until he was in lockdown for COVID-19 that he had time to look through his photographs. That’s when he remembered the giant creature he photographed swimming in the loch.

Since the photo first surfaced, people have pointed out that it’s likely just a giant catfish. It also might be an actual photograph of an ancient, very hard-to-spot aquatic monster lovingly referred to as Nessie. Either way, who cares. We have other things to worry about.

Photo: Steve Challice

