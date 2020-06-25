RANKED! The Mandatory 10 Best Vodkas

You might not realize it, but there are plenty of great, high-quality vodkas on the market. Just because you’re used to the nuanced, mature flavors associated with your favorite Scotch or bourbon, that doesn’t mean you should discount the tireless work of vodka distillers. Sure, vodka is pretty much just an un-aged distilled spirit that’s mostly made up of ethanol and water. Also, when it’s bad, it’s really bad. But, when it’s good, vodka can be full of flavor and exceptionally smooth.

That’s why we decided to rank the ten best vodkas. From France to Sweden to Poland and even the U.S., these high-quality vodkas are perfectly suited for slow sipping or mixing into your favorite cocktails. Check them all out below.

Photo: Giacomo Galeotti / EyeEm (Getty Images)

1/10 10. Smirnoff No. 21 Smirnoff is much more than its cloyingly sweet “Smirnoff Ice” bottles. This renowned brand also makes No. 21, a triple distilled vodka that's filtered 10 times and is incredibly pure and smooth. Photo: Smirnoff

2/10 9. Tito's Handmade Tito’s is one of the best-selling vodkas in the world for a reason. This corn-based vodka is made in small batches and is perfectly suited for sipping or mixing into your favorite vodka cocktails. Photo: Tito's



3/10 8. Crystal Head Vodka When we first heard that Dan Aykroyd was launching his own vodka brand, we were skeptical. But, Crystal Head, made from a kind of corn called “peaches and cream” (we get how confusing that is) and Newfoundland glacial water, is so pure and smooth you won’t even want to mix with it. Photo: Crystal Head

4/10 7. Belvedere This Polish-made, rye-based vodka was the world’s first “super-premium” vodka. It’s tremendously smooth and full of fresh citrus flavors. Photo: Belvedere



5/10 6. Ketel One Ketel One has gained a large following in the last few decades for a good reason. Made from European wheat and distilled in copper pot stills before being charcoal filtered, this vodka is clear, crisp, and perfectly sippable on its own. Photo: Ketel One

6/10 5. Wheatley Vodka If you’re a whiskey fan, you probably know the name Buffalo Trace. You might not know that they also make a great vodka. Wheatley is a small-batch vodka made with wheat. It’s distilled 10 times and triple filtered. The result is a pure, crisp, sweet vodka. Photo: Buffalo Trace



7/10 4. Grey Goose There’s a reason this French vodka is so highly acclaimed. First introduced in 1997, this wheat-based vodka is made with limestone-filtered spring water. It’s smooth, flavorful, and perfect. Photo: Grey Goose

8/10 3. Hangar 1 This small batch vodka made in Alameda, California, is a blend of pot-distilled vodka made from Viognier grapes and column still distilled vodka made from American wheat. The result is an extremely well-rounded, full-flavored vodka. Photo: Hangar 1



9/10 2. Reyka On top of being incredibly delicious, Reyka Vodka might be the coolest brand in the world. It’s made from wheat and barley, distilled using sustainable geothermal heat, and filtered through volcanic rocks in Iceland. Photo: Reyka

10/10 1. Absolut Elyx You can’t go wrong with a bottle of Absolut Vodka. But, if you want to up your boozy game, grab a bottle of Absolut Elyx. Made with single estate winter wheat and hand crafted in copper stills, this is truly a luxurious, unique vodka. Photo: Absolut

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.