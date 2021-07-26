Mandatory Style: Tom Brady Sports New Christopher Cloos Sunglasses at White House Super Bowl Celebration

Leave it to Tom Brady to keep things classy. At a recent appearance at the White House, the Buccaneers quarterback rocked a new pair of Christopher Cloos sunglasses, putting even President Joe Biden’s infamous shades to shame.

Brady arrived at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue for a Super Bowl celebration – the first he’s attended at the President’s Palace in 16 years! – wearing the Cloos x Brady – Pacifica frames in Bourbon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christopher Cloos (@christophercloos)

President Biden welcomed guests with a speech on the South Lawn, noting that he was the oldest president ever elected to office honoring the oldest coach and the oldest quarterback to ever win the Super Bowl.

“A lot was made about the fact that we have the oldest coach ever to win a Super Bowl and the oldest quarterback to win a Super Bowl,” Biden said. “Well, I’ll tell you right now, you won’t hear any jokes about that from me. As far as I’m concerned, there’s nothing wrong with being the oldest guy to make it to the mountaintop.”

Brady made his own remarks at the event, the only player to do so. He looked downright presidential himself behind the podium in a sharp navy blue suit and aforementioned designer specs. The footballer even cracked a few jokes.

“Not a lot of people think that we could have won,” Brady said. “In fact, I think about 40 percent of people still don’t think we won. Do you understand that Mr. President?”

[Cue laugh track.]

The MVP continued: “We had a game in Chicago where I forgot what down it was. I lost track of one down in 21 years of playing and they started calling me ‘Sleepy Tom.’ Why would they do that to me?”

Brady indicated he wasn’t done winning yet, either. “We’re going to do everything we can to work to achieve another one of those Lombardi Trophies,” Brady said. “It’s different group of men, a different challenge, but we’re excited for it. We’re not going to throw the Super Bowl Trophy this time, but we’re going to offer President Biden a [jersey].”

The team awarded Biden with a white uniform stamped with his name and No. 46, a nod to the number president Biden is.

Photo: Drew Angerer Getty Images)

You can watch the full ceremony here:

Tune in as I welcome the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the White House to honor the team for their Super Bowl LV Championship.

https://t.co/lZxppu7cz6 — President Biden (@POTUS) July 20, 2021

Love him or hate him, the fact is: Brady’s a champ. But the real winner at this event? Those sunglasses, man. You could rule the world in those shades. Talk about a style touchdown!

Cover Photo: Drew Angerer / Staff (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS: