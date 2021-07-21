Meanwhile on TikTok: Man Recreates Sandwiches of History, Boy Have Things Changed
Photo: Tom Kelley Archive (Getty Images)
Take a moment to envision a sandwich. What does it look like? What ingredients are in it? Nostalgic eaters might imagine crunchy peanut butter and raspberry jelly on white bread. Others might imagine a grilled cheese, turkey club, or even the classic BLT. You probably don’t think of the English walnut sandwich, mushroom sandwich, or peanut butter and blue cheese sandwich. This is probably because these gag-inducing sandwiches are all from bygone eras and aren’t really consumed today. Luckily, one man is attempting to bring them back in all of their disgusting glory.
This man is Barry of @sandwichesofhistory on TikTok. While we don’t know his last name, we do know that he owns a few ancient-looking cookbooks from the early to mid-1900s (and also makes sandwiches suggested by fans). On his TikTok, he painstakingly recreates some of the terrible-sounding sandwiches from history that have unsurprisingly fallen by the wayside.
@sandwichesofhistorySmoked Oyster & Cheddar Sandwich ##fyp ##sandwichesofhistory @yarfen666 ##sandwichesofyourhistory♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod
One such sandwich is the smoked oyster and cheddar sandwich. While we can definitely get behind the second half of the sandwich, the first part requires us to focus not to lose our lunch. The sandwich is as simple as it sounds. He begins by putting smoked oysters onto white bread. He adds a slice of cheddar cheese and tops it with the other slice of bread. That’s it. He actually seems to like the flavor, but we’re not convinced.
If you’re interested in watching Barry eat this sandwich, as well as other disgusting-sounding treats like watermelon sandwich, banana and mayonnaise sandwich, and sardine sandwich, follow him on Instagram or TikTok.
1/10
Female Bodybuilder Kicked Off Flight For Skimpy Outfit, We Would’ve Given Her Our Window Seat (All Cockpit Jokes Aside)
More weird news.
Photo: Instagram (@dnzsypnr)
2/10
Meanwhile on Instagram: Influencers in Norway Could Be Jailed For Editing Images, Prison Selfies to Be Ultimate Social Media Road Trip
More weird news.
Photo: MichaelSvoboda (Getty Images)
-
3/10
Meanwhile in Colorado: Super Cannabis Induces Scromiting, 100 Percent the Plot of Next Seth Rogen Movie
More weird news.
Photo: ozgurdonmaz (Getty Images)
4/10
Hot Woman Told ‘My Kids Don’t Want to See Your Ass’ in Note From Angry Neighbor, And We Beg to Disagree
More weird news.
Photo: Facebook
-
5/10
Meanwhile in Vancouver: Record Heat Cooks Mussels Alive, Beachside Seafood Experience With Guaranteed Food Poisoning Finally Not So Pricey
More weird news.
Photo: dennisvdw (Getty Images)
6/10
Meanwhile in South Dakota: Woman Literally Tears Herself a New A-Hole In Jet Ski Accident
More weird news.
Photo: Mikael Vaisanen (Getty Images)
-
7/10
Meanwhile in Maine: The ‘MILF Mobile’ Has Vulgar License Plates Banned in Latest Free Speech Debate, But They’re Still Glorious
More weird news.
Photo: @nathanTbernard (Twitter)
8/10
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman Falls Off Disney World Ride Trying to Steal the Most Phallic of Disney Prizes
More weird news.
Photo: Vasilisa_k (Getty Images)
-
9/10
Meanwhile in California: Parachuter Crashes Through Roof Into Kitchen, Stunned by Sparse Cheese Course Upon Arrival
More weird news.
Photo: Twitter
10/10
Meanwhile in England: Pub Owner Claims Bar Is Haunted By Smelly Ghost, Any Excuse to Avoid Cleaning Those Bathrooms After a Year Off
More weird news.
Photo: Elkhamlichi Jaouad / EyeEm (Getty Images)