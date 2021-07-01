<div class="header-container listicle-header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo">Logo</a><div class="listicle-title-counter"><progress id="main-progress" value="0"></progress><span id="js-image-counter" class="listicle-current-slide-counter">00/00</span><h2 class="listicle-post-title-header">Ridiculous ‘Bread Steak’ Recipe Ravaged by Carnivores on Instagram (It’s Toast, Just Call It Toast)</h2></div></div><div class="header-container"><button class="toggle-menu js-menu-btn"><span class="lines"></span></button><a href="/" class="top-logo"><div id="custom_html-14" class="widget_text widget_custom_html"><span class="hidden">Logo – Original</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><img class="big no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma.svg" alt="Mandatory" /><img class="small no-lazy" src="/assets/uploads/2018/06/logo_ma_small.svg" alt="Mandatory"/></div></div></a><div class="top-main-nav"><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1451263" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451261" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451269" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451267" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li id="menu-item-1451271" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="top-social-menu js-social"><div class="ad-choices-logo-navbar"><div id="custom_html-13" class="widget_text widget_custom_html promo pb-slideshow-ad-container static-menu"><span class="hidden">AdChoices logo</span><div class="textwidget custom-html-widget"><div data-glade="" data-ad-unit-path="/4403/cr/mandatory" height="13" width="70" data-fetch="false"><div style="width: 70px; height: 13px;"><iframe src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?gdfp_req=1&glade_req=1&glv=36&dt=1611703005414&output=html&iu=%2F4403%2Fcr%2Fmandatory&sz=70x13&guci=2.2.0.0.2.2.0&sfv=1-0-29&correlator=2588113644729722&adk=439316999&biw=1822&bih=759&adx=1694&ady=24&oid=3&u_sd=1&ifi=1&vis=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mandatory.com%2F" scrolling="no" marginwidth="0" marginheight="0" style="margin: 0px; border: 0px; width: 100%; height: 100%;"></iframe></div></div><script async="async" src="https://securepubads.g.doubleclick.net/static/glade.js"></script></div></div></div><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div><div class="toggle-social js-social-btn"><div class="toggle-dots"></div></div></div><div class="top-search js-search-btn"><svg width="18" height="18" xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg">><path id="svg_2" d="m15.707,14.293l-3.961,-3.968c0.785,-1.074 1.254,-2.393 1.254,-3.826c0,-3.59 -2.911,-6.499 -6.5,-6.499c-3.59,0 -6.5,2.909 -6.5,6.499s2.91,6.5 6.5,6.5c1.436,0 2.757,-0.471 3.833,-1.259l3.959,3.966c0.391,0.391 1.023,0.391 1.414,0s0.391,-1.023 0.001,-1.413zm-9.207,-3.294c-2.485,0 -4.5,-2.015 -4.5,-4.5s2.015,-4.5 4.5,-4.5c2.486,0 4.5,2.015 4.5,4.5s-2.014,4.5 -4.5,4.5z" fill="#FFF"></path></svg></div></div></header><div class="menu-sidebar js-menu"><div class="sidebar-nav-main"><h3>Navigation</h3><div class="menu-header-menu-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-header-menu-1" class="js-collapse-menu"><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451263"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun">Fun</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525115" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525115"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/funny-photos">Funny Photos</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525117" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525117"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/weird-news">Weird News</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451261"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture">Culture</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525107" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525107"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525109" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525109"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/gaming">Gaming</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525111" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525111"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/music">Music</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525113" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525113"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/sports">Sports</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-has-children menu-item-1451269"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living">Living</a><ul class="sub-menu"><li id="menu-item-1525119" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525119"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/cannabis">Cannabis</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525121" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525121"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/food-and-drink">Food & Drink</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525123" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525123"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/gear">Gear</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525125" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525125"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/life-hacks">Life Hacks</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525127" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525127"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/sex-and-relationships">Sex and Relationships</a></li><li id="menu-item-1525129" class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1525129"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/style">Style</a></li></ul></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451267"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/inspire">Inspire</a></li><li class="menu-item menu-item-type-taxonomy menu-item-object-category menu-item-1451271"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/the-world">The World</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-sites"><h3>More from our channels</h3><div class="menu-our-channels-container static-menu"><ul id="menu-our-channels" class="menu"><li id="menu-item-1398179" class="menu-cs menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398179"><a href="http://www.comingsoon.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.comingsoon.net']);">ComingSoon</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398180" class="menu-gr menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398180"><a href="http://www.gamerevolution.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.gamerevolution.com']);">GameRevolution</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398181" class="menu-sd menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398181"><a href="http://www.sherdog.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.sherdog.com']);">Sherdog</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398182" class="menu-wz menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398182"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/wrestlezone/">WrestleZone</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398183" class="menu-shh menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398183"><a href="http://www.superherohype.com/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.superherohype.com']);">SuperHeroHype</a></li><li id="menu-item-1398184" class="menu-psls menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398184"><a href="http://www.playstationlifestyle.net/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.playstationlifestyle.net']);">PlayStation LifeStyle</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="sidebar-nav-social"><h3>Follow us on Social Media</h3><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div></div><div class="search-form js-search"><form role="search" method="get" action="https://www.mandatory.com/search"><div class="search-wrap"><input type="search" class="search-form-input js-search-form-input" placeholder="Search…" name="q" value="" /></div></form></div><div class="container"><div class="leaderboard js-listicle-top js-leaderboard"><div id="billboard-close-btn" class="billboard-close-btn"><svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 455.992 455.992" style="height: 20px; width: 20px;"> <g fill="#010002"> <path d="M227.996 0C102.081 0 0 102.081 0 227.996c0 125.945 102.081 227.996 227.996 227.996 125.945 0 227.996-102.051 227.996-227.996C455.992 102.081 353.941 0 227.996 0zm0 425.593c-108.952 0-197.597-88.645-197.597-197.597S119.044 30.399 227.996 30.399s197.597 88.645 197.597 197.597-88.645 197.597-197.597 197.597z" /> <path d="M312.142 122.358l-83.538 83.568-74.965-83.568c-5.928-5.928-15.565-5.928-21.492 0-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.565 0 21.492l74.965 83.568-84.723 84.723c-5.928 5.928-5.928 15.595 0 21.492 5.928 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.492 0l83.568-83.538 74.965 83.538c5.897 5.928 15.565 5.928 21.462 0 5.928-5.898 5.928-15.565 0-21.492l-74.995-83.538 84.723-84.754c5.928-5.928 5.928-15.565 0-21.492-5.928-5.927-15.534-5.927-21.462.001z" /> </g></svg></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-43" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214" data-id="living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]]).build();PB.gptStandAlone['living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/living', [[970, 250],[970, 90],[728, 90]], 'living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572499').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'basically,beef,bon-appetit,bread,bread-steak,cheesy-bread,cheesy-toast,controversy,epicurious,food,food-and-drink,food-news,food-writing,instagram,living,meat,meatless,parmesean,steak,toast,trending,vegetarian,viral,writer,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['living_970x250x970x90x728x90_a_slot3_1625127214']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-44" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214" data-id="living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], []).addSize([750, 0], [[728, 90]]).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/living', [[728, 90]], 'living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572499').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'basically,beef,bon-appetit,bread,bread-steak,cheesy-bread,cheesy-toast,controversy,epicurious,food,food-and-drink,food-news,food-writing,instagram,living,meat,meatless,parmesean,steak,toast,trending,vegetarian,viral,writer,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['living_728x90_a_slot4_1625127214']]);});}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-45" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214" data-id="living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB = PB || {};PB.gptStandAlone = PB.gptStandAlone || {};PB.gptAutoRefresh = PB.gptAutoRefresh || {'gptAds':[], 'gptStandAlone':[]};googletag.cmd.push(function() {var standAloneSizeMapping = googletag.sizeMapping().addSize([0, 0], [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]]).addSize([750, 0], []).addSize([980, 0], []).build();PB.gptStandAlone['living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214'] = googletag.defineSlot('/4403/cr/mandatory/living', [[320, 150],[320, 100],[320, 50],[300, 50]], 'living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214') .defineSizeMapping(standAloneSizeMapping).addService(googletag.pubads()) .setTargeting('pos', 'A').setTargeting('ct', 'article').setTargeting('ci', '1572499').setTargeting('content_detail', '4').setTargeting('kw', 'basically,beef,bon-appetit,bread,bread-steak,cheesy-bread,cheesy-toast,controversy,epicurious,food,food-and-drink,food-news,food-writing,instagram,living,meat,meatless,parmesean,steak,toast,trending,vegetarian,viral,writer,listicle').setTargeting('coppa', '0').setTargeting('site', 'mandatory');googletag.enableServices();googletag.display('living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214');googletag.pubads().refresh([PB.gptStandAlone['living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214']]);});PB.gptAutoRefresh.gptStandAlone.push('living_320x150x320x100x320x50x300x50_a_slot5_1625127214');}</script></div></div></div></div><div class="col-left listicle-format"><article class="post-content"><div class="breadcrumb"><div class="breadcrumb-category"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living" rel="category tag">Living</a> / <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/food-and-drink" rel="subcategory tag">Food & Drink</a></div><div class="breadcrumb-social"><div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-9c0metel" data-via="Mandatory"></div></div></div><div class="featured-image"><figure><img width="600" height="450" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/GettyImages-1199304964-e1624998168600.jpg" class="lazy lazy-hidden attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="bread steak" /><noscript><img width="600" height="450" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/2021/06/GettyImages-1199304964-e1624998168600.jpg" class="attachment-post-thumbnail size-post-thumbnail wp-post-image" alt="bread steak" /></noscript></figure></div><h1>Ridiculous ‘Bread Steak’ Recipe Ravaged by Carnivores on Instagram (It’s Toast, Just Call It Toast)</h1><span class="share-tools"><div class="a2a_kit a2a_kit_size_32 a2a_default_style" data-a2a-url="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast" data-a2a-title="Ridiculous ‘Bread Steak’ Recipe Ravaged by Carnivores on Instagram (It’s Toast, Just Call It Toast)"> <a class="a2a_button_facebook"></a> <a class="a2a_button_twitter"></a> <a class="a2a_button_reddit"></a> <a class="a2a_button_pinterest"></a> <a class="a2a_button_whatsapp"></a> <a class="a2a_button_email"></a></div><script async src="https://static.addtoany.com/menu/page.js"></script></span><div class="author-date">by <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/author/mandatory-editors">Mandatory Editors</a> <time datetime="2021-07-01">Jul 1st, 2021</time></div><p>We understand the benefits – both personal and environmental – of <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1467345-go-meatless-hug-vegetarian-recipes" target="_blank" rel="noopener">plant-based diets</a>, but one food writer has taken the <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1359229-new-survey-says-meat-eaters-way-sex-vegetarians" target="_blank" rel="noopener">meatless mandate</a> too far with something called <strong>bread steak</strong>.</p><p>His name is David Tamarkin, and the offending recipe was posted on Basically, a website operated by Bon Appetit. You may not recognize Tamarkin’s name, but his legacy of anti-carnivore antics is notable: he is the former digital director for Epicurious, and while there, advocated for a new policy by which the site would no longer publish beef recipes.</p><div class="pb-in-article-content"><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-48" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="living_300x250_p_slot8" data-id="living_300x250_p_slot8" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/living","adDiv":"living_300x250_p_slot8","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"P","ct":"article","ci":"1572499","content_detail":4,"kw":"basically,beef,bon-appetit,bread,bread-steak,cheesy-bread,cheesy-toast,controversy,epicurious,food,food-and-drink,food-news,food-writing,instagram,living,meat,meatless,parmesean,steak,toast,trending,vegetarian,viral,writer,listicle,in-article","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div><div id="evolve_ad_gpt_widget-31" class="widget_evolve_ad_gpt_widget promo pb-slideshow-ad-container"><div id=""><div id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-id="pb_prebidjs_300x250_a" data-offset="300" class="gpt-ad js-inview"><script type='text/javascript'>if (typeof readAdmiralCookie === "function"){admiral_status = readAdmiralCookie();}if (typeof getAdmiral === "function"){admiral_status = getAdmiral("admiral_status");}if (('undefined' === typeof ezoicTestActive || true !== ezoicTestActive) && ('undefined' === typeof admiral_status || true !== admiral_status)) {PB= PB || {};gptAds= PB.gptAds || {};var opts= {"asBool":false,"adUnit":"\/4403\/cr\/mandatory\/living","adDiv":"pb_prebidjs_300x250_a","sizeStr":"[[300, 250]]","mapping":[{"viewport":"[0, 0]","sizes":"[[300, 250]]"},{"viewport":"[750, 0]","sizes":"[]"},{"viewport":"[980, 0]","sizes":"[]"}],"targeting":{"pos":"A","ct":"article","ci":"1572499","content_detail":4,"kw":"basically,beef,bon-appetit,bread,bread-steak,cheesy-bread,cheesy-toast,controversy,epicurious,food,food-and-drink,food-news,food-writing,instagram,living,meat,meatless,parmesean,steak,toast,trending,vegetarian,viral,writer,listicle,in-article-mobile","coppa":"0","site":"mandatory"},"resize":false,"autoRefresh":false};PB.waitForAS= (opts.asBool) ? true : PB.waitForAS || false;PB.evGPTBuilder.enqueueAd(opts);}</script></div></div></div></div><p>So right off the bat, we disliked this guy, but then bread steak gate happened. See, Tamarkin stopped eating steak for environmental motivations, but the cravings for a substantial entrée never stopped.</p><p>“Sometimes, I wanted a slab of something absolutely lavish in the center of my plate — and for whatever reason, a cauliflower steak just wasn’t going to cut it,” he wrote.</p><p>So he created bread steak: a salty, fatty, parmesan-crusted hunk of pan-roasted sourdough that he claims is “downright meaty” and “decadent in the vein of a rib eye.” It was topped with snap peas and shallots for this Instagram post.</p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF; border: 0; border-radius: 3px; box-shadow: 0 0 1px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.5),0 1px 10px 0 rgba(0,0,0,0.15); margin: 1px; max-width: 540px; min-width: 326px; padding: 0; width: calc(100% - 2px);" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQlguayAgDH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="13"><div style="padding: 16px;"><p> </p><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; align-items: center;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 40px; margin-right: 14px; width: 40px;"></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 100px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 60px;"></div></div></div><div style="padding: 19% 0;"></div><div style="display: block; height: 50px; margin: 0 auto 12px; width: 50px;"></div><div style="padding-top: 8px;"><div style="color: #3897f0; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: 550; line-height: 18px;">View this post on Instagram</div></div><div style="padding: 12.5% 0;"></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: row; margin-bottom: 14px; align-items: center;"><div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(0px) translateY(7px);"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; height: 12.5px; transform: rotate(-45deg) translateX(3px) translateY(1px); width: 12.5px; flex-grow: 0; margin-right: 14px; margin-left: 2px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; height: 12.5px; width: 12.5px; transform: translateX(9px) translateY(-18px);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: 8px;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 50%; flex-grow: 0; height: 20px; width: 20px;"></div><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 2px solid transparent; border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4; border-bottom: 2px solid transparent; transform: translateX(16px) translateY(-4px) rotate(30deg);"></div></div><div style="margin-left: auto;"><div style="width: 0px; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-right: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(16px);"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; flex-grow: 0; height: 12px; width: 16px; transform: translateY(-4px);"></div><div style="width: 0; height: 0; border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4; border-left: 8px solid transparent; transform: translateY(-4px) translateX(8px);"></div></div></div><div style="display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex-grow: 1; justify-content: center; margin-bottom: 24px;"><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; margin-bottom: 6px; width: 224px;"></div><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4; border-radius: 4px; flex-grow: 0; height: 14px; width: 144px;"></div></div><p> </p><p style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; line-height: 17px; margin-bottom: 0; margin-top: 8px; overflow: hidden; padding: 8px 0 7px; text-align: center; text-overflow: ellipsis; white-space: nowrap;"><a style="color: #c9c8cd; font-family: Arial,sans-serif; font-size: 14px; font-style: normal; font-weight: normal; line-height: 17px; text-decoration: none;" href="https://www.instagram.com/p/CQlguayAgDH/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-article','http://www.instagram.com']);" target="_blank" rel="noopener">A post shared by Basically (@basically)</a></p></div></blockquote><p><script async="" src="//www.instagram.com/embed.js"></script></p><p>The internet was not having this nonsense. A sampling of Instagram comments:</p><p>“So… toast….?”</p><p>“y’all are really trying to convince people that cheesy bread tastes like steak…. thank you for starting my day off with a laugh.”</p><p>“A bread steak. A lettuce steak. A cauliflower steak. None of them are steak.”</p><p>“Whenever I feel like I haven’t had enough vegetables in my diet I just cut my steak into the shape of broccoli. That way it’s satisfies my vegetable cravings without having to eat vegetables. My meat broccoli is healthy, slightly grassy, and down right has bitter notes of cruciferous vegetables.”</p><p>“Getting second hand embarrassment from this post.”</p><p>As hardcore carnivores here at Mandatory, we cannot in good conscience endorse this recipe. Call it open-faced grilled cheese or savory French toast if you want to sound fancy, but don’t you ever call anything but a big, bloody slab of beef “steak.”</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Cover Photo: LauriPatterson (Getty Images)</em></span></h6><h2>MORE NEWS:</h2> <section data-total-images="10" id="pb-listicle-gallery" class="listicle-images-container crave" data-gallery-id="36200"><ul><li id="pb_listicle_image_1" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="1"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">1/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over" width="600" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/kim.jpg" alt="Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over" width="600" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Kim Kardashian Celebrates 225 Million Instagram Followers With Two of Those Traffic-Stopping Photos We Can’t Stop Drooling Over</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570965-kim-kardashian-celebrates-225-million-instagram-followers-with-one-of-those-traffic-stopping-photos-we-cant-stop-drooling-over" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: @kimkardashian (Instagram)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_2" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="2"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">2/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/euphoria.jpg" alt="‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/euphoria.jpg" alt="‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>‘Euphoria’ Star Sydney Sweeney Posts Sexy Lingerie Photos on Instagram and Now We Can’t Feel Our Legs</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570941-euphoria-star-sydney-sweeney-posts-sexy-lingerie-photos-on-instagram" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_3" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="3"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">3/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/billie.png" alt="Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!" width="748" height="549"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/billie.png" alt="Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!" width="748" height="549"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Billie Eilish Releases New Music Video Featuring All-Girl House Party, Hey We Want to Go!</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570645-billie-eilish-releases-new-music-video-featuring-all-girl-house-party-hey-we-want-to-go" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: YouTube</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_4" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="4"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">4/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/clueless.jpg" alt="Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)" width="483" height="606"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/clueless.jpg" alt="Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)" width="483" height="606"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Alicia Silverstone Joins TikTok, Recreates ‘Clueless’ Scene With Son (And We’re Officially Old)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571108-alicia-silverstone-joins-tiktok-recreates-clueless-scene-with-son-and-were-officially-old" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: @aliciasilverstone (TikTok)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_5" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="5"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">5/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/quiet.jpg" alt="'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life" width="739" height="540"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/quiet.jpg" alt="'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life" width="739" height="540"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>'A Quiet Place II' Breaks Pandemic Box Office Records, Hinting People Feel Less Anxiety From Horror Films Than Actual Life</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570642-a-quiet-place-ii-breaks-pandemic-box-office-records-hinting-people-feel-less-anxiety-from-horror-films-than-actual-life" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Paramount Pictures</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_6" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="6"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">6/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/lizzo.jpg" alt="Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)" width="510" height="627"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/lizzo.jpg" alt="Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)" width="510" height="627"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Mandatory TikTok Trends: People Are Slathering an Unusual Condiment on Watermelon (And Lizzo Is Not Down With It)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570970-mandatory-tiktok-trends-people-are-slathering-an-unusual-condiment-on-watermelon-and-lizzo-is-not-down-with-it" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: @lizzo (TikTok)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_7" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="7"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">7/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/ben.jpg" alt="Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/ben.jpg" alt="Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Ben Affleck’s Satisfied Smirk Leaving J. Lo’s Home Is Our New Morning-After Mood Board</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570948-ben-afflecks-satisfied-smirk-leaving-j-los-home-is-our-new-morning-after-mood-board" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_8" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="8"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">8/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/bezos.jpg" alt="Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy" width="600" height="400"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/bezos.jpg" alt="Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy" width="600" height="400"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Meanwhile in Space: Jeff Bezos to Take First Blue Origin Flight Next Month, Earth Scrambling to Create No-Return Policy</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/fun/1571103-meanwhile-in-space-jeff-bezos-to-take-first-blue-origin-flight-next-month#1" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: @jeffbezos (Instagram)</em></span></h6></div></li><li class="listicle-item listicle-ad js-listicle-ad"> </li><li id="pb_listicle_image_9" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="9"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">9/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/jeopardy.jpg" alt="‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)" width="600" height="395"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/jeopardy.jpg" alt="‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)" width="600" height="395"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>‘Jeopardy’ Contestant Goes Viral For Hilarious Facial Expressions (We Don’t Even Want to Think About Her ‘O’ Face)</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1571058-jeopardy-contestant-goes-viral-for-hilarious-facial-expressions-we-dont-even-want-to-think-about-her-o-face" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Jeopardy</em></span></h6></div></li><li id="pb_listicle_image_10" class="listicle-item js-inview-listicle" data-current-image="10"><header class="listicle-item-header"><span class="pbslideshow-num-images">10/10</span></header><img class="lazy lazy-hidden listicle-img" src="" data-lazy-type="image" data-lazy-src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/depp.jpg" alt="Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?" width="599" height="399"/><noscript><img class="listicle-img" src="https://www.mandatory.com/assets/uploads/gallery/entertainment-news-6-15-20/depp.jpg" alt="Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?" width="599" height="399"/></noscript><div class="listicle-description"><h2>Was Johnny Depp’s ‘City of Lies’ Movie Delay All Part of Elaborate Play to Cover Up LAPD Conspiracy in Notorious BIG Murder Case?</h2><p>Read more <a href="https://www.mandatory.com/culture/1570665-johnny-depps-city-of-lies-movie-delay-lapd-conspiracy" target="_blank" rel="noopener">here</a>.</p><h6><span style="color: #999999;"><em>Photo: Saban Films</em></span></h6></div></li></ul></section><div id="pb-listicle-slides"></div> <div class="pw-server-widget" data-id="wid-kf84dv71"></div><div class="single-bottom"><div class="OUTBRAIN" data-src="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast" data-widget-id="AR_1" data-ob-template="Mandatory"></div><div id="pb-spotim-comments-widget-2" class="widget_pb-spotim-comments-widget"><div id="comments-anchor" class="spot-im-comments comments-area"> <script async data-spotim-module="spotim-launcher" data-article-tags="basically, Beef, bon appetit, bread, bread steak, cheesy bread, cheesy toast, controversy, epicurious, food, food news, food writing, instagram, Meat, meatless, parmesean, Steak, toast, trending, vegetarian, viral, writer" src="https://launcher.spot.im/spot/sp_xH5I96hV" data-social-reviews="false" data-post-id="1572499" data-post-url="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast" data-short-url="https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572499" data-messages-count="10" data-wp-import-endpoint="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast/feed/spotim" data-facebook-url="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast" data-disqus-shortname="" data-disqus-url="https://www.mandatory.com/living/1572499-bread-steak-recipe-ravaged-by-carnivores-on-instagram-its-toast-just-call-it-toast" data-disqus-identifier="1572499 https://www.mandatory.com/?p=1572499" data-community-question="" data-seo-enabled="false" data-wp-v="p-4.5.2/wp-933" ></script> </div></div></div><div class="single-tags"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/basically" rel="tag">basically</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/beef" rel="tag">Beef</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/bon-appetit" rel="tag">bon appetit</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/bread" rel="tag">bread</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/bread-steak" rel="tag">bread steak</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/cheesy-bread" rel="tag">cheesy bread</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/cheesy-toast" rel="tag">cheesy toast</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/controversy" rel="tag">controversy</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/epicurious" rel="tag">epicurious</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/food" rel="tag">food</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/food-news" rel="tag">food news</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/food-writing" rel="tag">food writing</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/instagram" rel="tag">instagram</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/meat" rel="tag">Meat</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/meatless" rel="tag">meatless</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/parmesean" rel="tag">parmesean</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/steak" rel="tag">Steak</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/toast" rel="tag">toast</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/trending" rel="tag">trending</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/vegetarian" rel="tag">vegetarian</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/viral" rel="tag">viral</a><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/tag/writer" rel="tag">writer</a></div></article></div><div id="pb-listicle-right" class="col-right"></div><div class="single-footer"></div></div><footer class="footer"><div class="wrapper"><div class="logo-footer-mandatory"><a href="/">Mandatory</a></div><div class="footer-social"><div class="menu-social-media-container social static-menu"><ul id="menu-social-media-1" class="menu"><li class="menu-fb menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398188"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.facebook.com/MANDATORY/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.facebook.com']);">Facebook</a></li><li class="menu-tw menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398189"><a target="_blank" href="https://twitter.com/Mandatory" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://twitter.com']);">Twitter</a></li><li class="menu-in menu-item menu-item-type-custom menu-item-object-custom menu-item-1398190"><a target="_blank" href="https://www.instagram.com/mandatorydotcom/" onclick="javascript:_gaq.push(['_trackEvent','outbound-menu','http://www.instagram.com']);">Instagram</a></li></ul></div></div><div class="footer-menu"><h5>Resources</h5><div class="menu-footer-container static-menu"> <ul id="menu-footer" class="menu"> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398174" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398174"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/contact">Contact Us</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398177" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398177"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/advertiser-info">Advertising</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398175" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398175"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/cookies">AdChoices</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398176" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398176"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/privacy">Privacy Policy</a></li> <li id="menu-item-1398178" class="menu-item menu-item-type-post_type menu-item-object-page menu-item-1398178"><a href="https://www.mandatory.com/termsofuse">Terms & Conditions</a></li> </ul></div></div><div class="footer-copyright"><div class="logo-footer-evolve"><a href="https://www.evolvemediallc.com/">Evolve Media LLC</a></div><div class="copyright">Mandatory is a property of <a href="http://www.evolvemediallc.com">Evolve Media Holdings</a> LLC. © 2021 All Rights Reserved. | Affiliate Disclosure: Evolve Media Holdings, LLC, and its owned and operated subsidiaries may receive a small commission from the proceeds of any product(s) sold through affiliate and direct partner links.</div></div></div>

Pingdom monitoring_string = "f4e9a55d2640cb37b28a2b021fc63f8b"monitoring_string = "d597bbac21cf40e24fffa6cecdf4d8c5 "