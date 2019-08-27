Living / Culture / Entertainment / Food & Drink
snacks

RANKED! The Tastiest Movie Theater Snacks You Can Treat Yourself to

by Erica Rivera

Going to the movie theater to see a new film is a treat in and of itself. But you can’t see a movie without snacks in hand. Not just any snack will do, either. When you approach that concessions stand, you better have a plan, because the line behind you will be long and you can only stomach so much salt, sugar, and fat in one sitting. You have to be selective on this dietary splurge. We’ve done the hard work for you by ranking the tastiest movie theater snacks. Cue the best cinematic and edible experiences of your life.

Cover Photo: RgStudio (Getty Images)

Sneaky scents: Cinnamon Roll Maker Pillsbury Brings Smell-O-Vision To Movie Theaters

Eat and drink: Pairing The 6 Best Drunk Snacks With Your Favorite Beer

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.