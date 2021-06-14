Meanwhile on TikTok: Fetish Content Maker Stuck in Chair Uses Phone to Post Video Rather Than Get Help (We Are So Screwed, Society)

We have so little hope for humanity as it is, and TikTok isn’t helping reassure us that the future of the human race will be any brighter. The latest example of how our species is failing? A TikTok video in which a fetish content maker gets stuck in a chair.

She goes by the name Sydney Jo, and she makes videos that cater to pervs who have “stuck fetishes” (i.e. get off on watching someone trying to get out of various jams). She makes $1.99 a minute on videos in which she frees herself from compromising positions. In pursuing the next great viral video, she decided to try her hand (err…her hips) at getting inside a black, metallic folding chair.

“I generally pick areas that I’m pretty sure I can get out of, and I saw the chair and I was like, Oh, I’m pretty sure I’ll be able to get out of that, it’s going to be a tight squeeze, but I’m positive I can get out,” she told Buzzfeed News.

Spoiler alert: she was wrong. About 30 minutes into the stunt, she realized she was really stuck – and there was nothing sexy about it.

“I’ve done dozens of videos, and I’ve had times before where I’ve panicked and thought that I couldn’t get out of something, but I’ve always pushed myself through it, no matter how bad it hurts,” she told BuzzFeed News. “I’ve had to unscrew things before but I’ve never actually been entirely stuck like that, it was honestly really scary.”

She stopped filming – but only long enough to call the fire department. First responders arrived but failed to free her from the chair with bolt cutters. It took three burly dudes and the jaws of life to get her out. Of course she caught this all on video and posted it to her TikTok account.

OK, we have to confess – we felt relief when she was finally freed. But it wasn’t a sexual sensation. (Was it?) More than aroused, these videos make us want to bang our heads against the wall. We are so utterly and completely screwed – and we don’t mean that in a good way.

Cover Photos: @sydneysomethin (TikTok)

MORE NEWS: