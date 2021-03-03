Airstream Releases Nomadic Trailer For Your Future as a Permanent Home Body

Photo: Airstream

Years ago, if you got an office job, you were stuck to a desk from 9-5 from Monday through Friday. Today, thanks to technology and an ongoing pandemic that made many jobs shift to the home office, nobody needs to be stuck sitting at the same desk 40-plus hours per week. This has led to a large number of digital nomads, people who travel and use a Wi-Fi hot spot or find a coffee shop or restaurant with Wi-Fi to do their daily work.

But, thanks to Airstream, your nomadic limits can finally reach their true potential. That’s because the iconic trailer company just launched a 30-foot trailer that’s complete with office space for on-the-go working.

The 2021 Airstream Flying Cloud 30FB Office is complete with a sleek designed interior featuring a bedroom, relaxing area/table, USB, HDMI ports, power outlets, and a dedicated workspace with a desk perfect for completing whatever busy work your job entails. You can even get 4G internet service from AT&T through Airstream Connected or a roof antenna to snag nearby Wi-Fi signals. Now, instead of walking to the water cooler every few hours to chat with your coworkers, step out of your day and breath in the fresh ocean air or a cool, mountain breeze.

Hitch this bad boy to your SUV or truck and set out on your adventure on the road without missing a single day of work. What could be better than that?

1/12 Meanwhile in Idaho: Lucky Man Wins Lottery 6 Times Now, Suddenly Everyone’s Favorite Guy Coincidentally For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Charlie Schuck (Getty Images)

2/12 This TikToker Is Using Erection Cream to Plump Up His Lips (What Could Go Wrong?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Anal Swabs Are Latest COVID Trend For People Who Want to Test Those Waters For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rubberball (Getty Images)

4/12 President Biden Removes Trump’s Diet Coke Button at Oval Office Desk, Replaces It With Metamucil Alarm For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee (Getty Images)



5/12 Jon Stewart Finally Joins Twitter, Immediately Disqualifies Himself to Be President After Attacking Arby’s For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paul Morigi (Getty Images)

6/12 Smart Collar Tells You What Your Pet Is Feeling (But Do You Really Want to Know?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: MLorenzPhotography (Getty Images)



7/12 COVID Vaccine Flexing the Latest Online Trend to Make the Rest of Us Feel Bad About Something We Can’t Control For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Win McNamee / Staff (Getty Images)

8/12 San Francisco Homeowners Can Now Get a Verified Blue Check Badge on Their Houses (Or Can They?) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Blue Check Homes



9/12 Meanwhile in Florida: ‘Paramedic of the Year’ Arrested For Forging COVID Vaccine Documents For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Polk County Sherriff Office

10/12 COVID After Dark: Parents Using Unique Piece of Kids’ Furniture For Adults-Only Fun (Sexy Time) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nugget



11/12 Soon-to-Be Former Flight Attendant Went To TikTok To Tell Us Why You Should Never Drink Coffee on an Airplane For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Thaspol Sangsee / EyeEm (Getty Images)

12/12 Southwest Airlines Squeezes Love Out of Emotional Support Animals With Tighter Restrictions, Apparently They’re Not Peacock People For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Nail Fattakhov (Getty Images)

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.