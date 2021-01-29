Happiness Peaks at Age 69, Study Shows (Why Are We Not Surprised?)

If you’re miserable right now, don’t worry. It’s totally normal. You’ll feel better in, oh, about 40 years. How do we know? Science, of course. Researchers have uncovered when people are their happiest – and we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that throughout the life span, there are two happiness peaks. The first is when you’re in your early 20s. No surprise there. You have freedom and your whole future in front of you. You are youthful, likely at your most attractive, and probably don’t have health problems. It’s not hard to be happy when you have it all.

The bad news is that after that initial euphoria of young adulthood wears off, there’s a long span of time until you hit another happiness peak. Hilariously, however, it’s at age 69. (Of course it is.)

“I never publicized these two ages, but a clever reporter at some point noticed it and declared 23 and 69 the happiest years,” economist Hannes Schwandt, a professor at Northwestern University, told Mel magazine.

Schwandt analyzed data on the life expectations and outcomes of 132,609 people, initially to explore midlife crises. What he discovered instead was a U-shaped happiness curve. That’s due to a complex relationship between what we want and what we get. When we’re young, we have low expectations, and end up, unexpectedly, happy. Then our expectations rise as we age, and with them, our disappointment as some of our dreams fail to come true and our goals remain unmet. Things bottom out in our 40s and 50s.

But then something wonderful happens. We jettison all those expectations and learn to be satisfied with our lot in life. That’s when happiness levels rise again – just in time for our randy 69th birthdays. The effect is near universal.

“Young people strongly overestimate their future life satisfaction while the elderly tend to underestimate it,” Schwandt wrote in the study. “This pattern is stable over time, observed within cohorts, within individuals and across different socio-economic groups.”

There is a caveat, though – that feeling of contentedness in your late 60s is dependent upon good physical health and close interpersonal relationships. If you don’t take care of your body and foster bonds with others, there won’t be a magical influx of happiness when you hit the 69-year milestone.

So while some of your happiest days may be in your past and the next round of good vibes won’t return for several decades, you can take steps now to ensure that you’ll be on the upswing come 69.

Cover Photo: bravo1954 (Getty Images)

MORE NEWS:

1/12 Facebook Creating Tool to Summarize Articles Because People Aren’t Lazy Enough Already, Thanks Zuckerberg For Making Us Dumber For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: urbazon (Getty Images)

2/12 People With Depression Get Pills For Erectile Dysfunction in Prescription Mix-Up, Adding Endless Boners to Injury For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: rclassenlayouts (Getty Images)



3/12 Trump Employees ‘Depressed’ That They Can’t Find Jobs After Capitol Riots, Twitter Claps Back For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Facebook

4/12 Betsy DeVos Resigns After Finally Spelling Her Name Correctly For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Alex Wong / Staff (Getty Images)



5/12 Honest Timeline: Every Dumb Thing Trump Probably Did While Banned From Twitter For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: The Washington Post / Contributor

6/12 Covidiot Kirk Cameron Hosts Super-Spreader Christmas Carol Protests in California, Twitter Sounds Off For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: fupp/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor (Getty Images)



7/12 Members of Congress at Capitol Hill Just Told to Get Under Their Desks, This Is a Racist Coup Drill For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Anadolu Agency / Contributor (Getty Images)

8/12 Naughty Nurse Has Sex With COVID-19 Positive Patient in Dirtiest Place Imaginable For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: EMPPhotography (Getty Images)



9/12 Flight Attendant Union Working to Ban Capitol Rioters From Their Flights Home, Surely Buddy Don Can Pick Them Up on His Way Out of Town For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: marcogarrincha (Getty Images)

10/12 Meanwhile in Texas: It’s Illegal to Own More Than 6 Dildos For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Claudia Nass (Getty Images)



11/12 Capitol Prostester Rubbing Eyes With Onion Is Either a Crybaby or a Resourceful Rioter (You Be the Judge) For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TMZ

12/12 New ‘Pajama Suit’ Is Here to Solve Your Zoom Dressing Dilemmas, Time to Donate Everything Else You Own For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Aoki Holdings

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.