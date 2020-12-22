Holiday ‘Porch Pirate’ Gets Exactly What He Deserves, A Merry Bag of Something Stinky

Holiday shopping is a little different this year. Instead of spending all a day walking from store to store at our local mall, many of us are turning to online retailers like Amazon. If you’re a Prime member you can get free, two-day shipping on pretty much everything. Since we refuse to wait for anything, that service couldn’t be better. That is, as long as you actually receive the package you ordered.

If you don’t know the term “porch pirate,” you’re lucky. These are the folks who scope out packages on people’s porches and stroll up, grab them, and walk away into the night. With the rise of online shopping in the last few years, porches, front stoops, and decks have been pilfered for their packages more than ever. It’s the worst when it’s a present for someone else or something you spent a lot of money on.

One Canadian woman was tired of thieves running off with her packages so she decided to do something about it. Instead of remaining a victim of theft, she set the pillagers up by making a special package for them and leaving it on her porch.

The package didn’t contain cookies or a note pleading for them to stop their shenanigans. No, it was filled with something that definitely wouldn’t be categorized as a holiday treat: cat poop. If you’ve ever owned a cat, you know how potent the smell of their feces can be. That’s why Laura Pringle of Hamilton, Ontario filled a bait package with her cat’s leavings to bait the thieves. Not surprisingly, it was stolen within an hour.

She took a video of the theft and noticed that it was the same person who had been stealing packages throughout the neighborhood. While it’s not the worst package to steal, a box filled with poop is pretty gross. If that doesn’t stop them from stealing her packages, nothing will.

Photo: Jorge Villalba (Getty Images)

1/12 Colorado In-N-Out Opening Ends in a Hangry Fight, Hold the Pants For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Twitter

2/12 TikTokers With Coronavirus Try to Shock Their Tastebuds Back to Life In Latest Social Media Trend For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



3/12 Mouthwash Reportedly Can Kill COVID, Study Says Start Gargling, Sucker For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: IC Production (Getty Images)

4/12 New App Translates Cat Meows, Now Clearly Articulating Just How Much They Despise Your Presence For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Kilito Chan (Getty Images)



5/12 Hungarian Anti-Gay MEP Resigns After Breaking Lockdown to Attend Gay Orgy For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Ljupco (Getty Images)

6/12 Bizarre Wedding Dance Ends Exactly How Their Marriage Potentially Will, With a Kick to the Face For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: TikTok



7/12 The Strange Monolith Found in the Desert Is Gone, Now We Have Even More Questions For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Utah Department of Public Safety

8/12 President Trump Happy to Continue His Tradition of Pardoning Fat Turkeys As He Pardons White House Thanksgiving Birds For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Associated Press



9/12 The Donald Trump 4-Day Getaway Nebraska Rally Vacation Experience For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Steve Pope (Getty Images)

10/12 What Is Sharpiegate, And Why You’re Nuts If You Buy Into It For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Joe Raedle (Getty Images)



11/12 Meet President Trump’s Spiritual Advisor, Then Watch Her Welcome the Election Angels For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Paula White Facebook

12/12 Spoiled Brains of Rudy Giuliani Appear to Melt the More Lies He Tells, Leaving His Ears During Tall-Tale Press Conference For more weird news, click here. Photo Credit: Sarah Silbiger, The Washington Post

Visit the Mandatory Shop for great deals on your very own Mandatory merch.

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.