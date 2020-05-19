Living / Fun / Style / Weird News
Gap camp shirt

Fashion Faux Pas: Gap Pulls ‘Camp Shirt’ That Looked Eerily Like an Auschwitz Uniform

by Mandatory Editors

The fashion industry is known for straddling the line between provocative and inappropriate. Every so often, a designer messes up so bad it gets everyone’s attention in all the wrong ways. We just didn’t think Gap — known for its safe, solid-colored khakis, unremarkable button-downs, and logo sweats — would be the brand guilty of a major faux pas. But it is – for what it dubbed a “camp shirt.” And we aren’t talking summer camp, kids.

No, the blue- and white-striped cotton T-shirt looked eerily like something you’d see on an emaciated prisoner at Auschwitz circa the early 1940s. The Holocaust-esque design, clocking in at a pricey $49.50, immediately drew ire in the reviews section of its online store. “Is the yellow star included or do we have to sew it on ourselves? Asking for a Jew,” one reviewer asked. (Yikes.) One has to wonder how many pairs of eyes approved that design before it hit the website — and if they all slept through the WWII part of history class.

Gap released a vague statement claiming that “it’s investigating this matter urgently,” changed the item’s name to simply “striped shirt,” and dropped the price to $25. The clothing maker eventually pulled the shirt because of clap back, but it re-released the same item, albeit in a different color scheme, which admittedly looks less like something the Nazis would pick off a rack for work camp uniforms.

Cover Photo: Gap

Gap

Photo: Gap

Still, can we all agree that horrendous acts of genocide shouldn’t be a source of clothing inspiration?

Make a statement: 14 Edgy Outfits of the 2020 Golden Globes

MORE WEIRD NEWS:

Award-worthy style: The Edgiest Outfits From the 2020 Oscars

Follow Mandatory on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.