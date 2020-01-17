The Funniest Tweets to Wrap Up the Week 1-17-2020

It may be Friday, but there’s nothing scarier than a week without funny tweets. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, it’s been a minute but we’re back with the best! Between the endless impeachment, pointless debates, a new decade and Epstein definitely not killing himself, we could all use a few laughs. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video to get us through! Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.

Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn't Planning on Leather Seats

Dumpster Dive: Investigation Discovers Amazon Third-Party Sellers Who Repackage Actual Trash

Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal

Robert De Niro's Assistant Denies Bingeing on 'Friends' During Work, Maintains She Was 'On a Break'



Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term 'Douchebus'

Instagram Model Raises $1M In Nudes For Australian Wildfire Relief (What Are You Willing to Do?)

Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Titanic Fashion, Because When Has Anything Good Ever Happened on a Cruise?

Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied



Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It 'Look Easy'

Company With Period Badges For Female Employees Under Fire, People Aren't Going With the Flow

Meanwhile in Florida: Woman 'Accidentally' Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen's Baby Yoga Mat

Harvey Weinstein Faces 4 New Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles, Not Including All Houseplants He Defiled



The Biggest Headlines of 2019 That We Already Forgot About