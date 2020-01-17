The Funniest Tweets to Wrap Up the Week 1-17-2020
It may be Friday, but there’s nothing scarier than a week without funny tweets. If you missed our last Tweets of the Week, it’s been a minute but we’re back with the best! Between the endless impeachment, pointless debates, a new decade and Epstein definitely not killing himself, we could all use a few laughs. Thank goodness we have this sweet tweet video to get us through! Now catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then, of course, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
But first: Today’s Mandatory Funny Photos
1/13
Meanwhile in Florida: Naked Man Steals Car From Valet, Wasn’t Planning on Leather Seats
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Westend61 (Getty Images)
2/13
Dumpster Dive: Investigation Discovers Amazon Third-Party Sellers Who Repackage Actual Trash
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Art of Photo (Getty Images)
3/13
Lonesome Dog Sets Kitchen on Fire, Likely Strategic Play After a Year of the Exact Same Meal
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Sudhir Singh / EyeEm (Getty Images)
4/13
Robert De Niro’s Assistant Denies Bingeing on ‘Friends’ During Work, Maintains She Was ‘On a Break’
Get more weird news here.
Photo: NBC
5/13
Meanwhile in Florida: Bus Evacuated After Teen Hot-Boxes It With Axe Body Spray, Coins New Term ‘Douchebus’
Get more weird news here.
Photo: InnerVisionPRO (Getty Images)
6/13
Instagram Model Raises $1M In Nudes For Australian Wildfire Relief (What Are You Willing to Do?)
Get more weird news here.
Photo: South Sky Photography, Elizabeth Barnes (Getty Images)
7/13
Carnival Cruise Ships Collide in Titanic Fashion, Because When Has Anything Good Ever Happened on a Cruise?
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Laura Lezza / Contributor (Getty Images)
8/13
Meanwhile in Florida: Mom Leaves Kids on Bus to Smoke Weed, Alternative Parenting Style Denied
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Ed Freeman (Getty Images)
9/13
Meanwhile in America: Dumbass Caught Robbing Bank After Ironic Social Media Post About Making It ‘Look Easy’
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Victoria Gnatiuk (Getty Images)
10/13
Company With Period Badges For Female Employees Under Fire, People Aren’t Going With the Flow
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Witthaya Prasongsin (Getty Images)
11/13
Meanwhile in Florida: Woman ‘Accidentally’ Gifts Semi-Automatic Rifle at Baby Shower, Completely Blows Away Karen’s Baby Yoga Mat
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Creatista (Getty Images)
12/13
Harvey Weinstein Faces 4 New Counts of Sexual Assault in Los Angeles, Not Including All Houseplants He Defiled
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Mark Lennihan, Associated Press
13/13
The Biggest Headlines of 2019 That We Already Forgot About
Get more weird news here.
Photo: Mario Tama (Getty Images)