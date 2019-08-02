Mandatory Funny Tweets to Finish Your Week: Democratic Debate Edition
The workweek is damn near over but the funny tweets are only just beginning. If you missed last week’s tweets, how dare you! But between Democratic Debate and Mercury in retrograde ending, you’re in for this time around. Catch up on all the Twitter insanity here, then hit up our GIFs of the Week and, of course, follow us on Twitter @Mandatory.
‘Seinfeld’ Turns 30: Classic GIFs to Celebrate Three Decades of Absolutely Nothing
1/12
Weird Food Trends: Breatharians Are Living on Organic, Filtered Air
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: AntonioGuillem (Getty Images)
2/12
Some People Will Do Anything to Get Out of Work (Like Run Someone Over)
For the weirdest news, click here.
Cover Photo: Carlos_bcn (Getty Images)
3/12
Kids Teach Alexa to Fart and Grandpa Can’t Get Enough of It
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: fstop123 (Getty Images)
4/12
The FDA Approved A Shot That Makes Women Horny, Finally
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: Getty Images
5/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Breaks Into Wendy’s, Makes Himself Late-Night Snack
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: THEPALMER (Getty Images)
6/12
Research Suggests Your Smartphone is Literally Making You Horny
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: shironosov (Getty Images)
7/12
We’re Spending a Ton of Money Drunk Shopping Online
For the weirdest news, click here.
Cover Photo: Hero Images (Getty Images)
8/12
Man Survived as Bear Food for a Month by Drinking His Own Urine
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: Mark Gibson (Getty Images)
9/12
People Are Wearing AirPods During Sex Because We Don’t Even Know
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: PeopleImages (Getty Images)
10/12
Uber Driver Caught Jerking (Off Behind) the Wheel, Predictably Pulls Sex Toy On Cops
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: RapidEye (Getty Images)
11/12
Meanwhile in Florida: Man Throws Feces At Judge, Jury Somehow Finds Him Not Guilty
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: RichLegg (Getty Images)
12/12
Bill Cosby Teaches Prison Inmates About Being Role Models and Irony
For the weirdest news, click here.
Photo: William Thomas Cain (Getty Images)